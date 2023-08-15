It’s a quiet moment in the NBA offseason, which is why some of the topics that come to surface in the basketball world are related to who’s the GOAT or the best player nowadays. Unsurprisingly, LeBron James and Stephen Curry are always mentioned in these conversations.

The King is often compared to Michael Jordan in the never-ending debate on who’s the greatest player of all time. But people also bring up his name when comparing his impact to that of Curry’s in the current era.

Both have won four championships, with the difference that James lifted the trophy with three different teams, whereas Steph never left Golden State. However, in NBA legend Rick Barry‘s eyes, Curry is the face of NBA.

Rick Barry calls Stephen Curry face of NBA over LeBron James

“To me, the biggest face of the NBA is Stephen Curry because more people can relate to him,” Barry told Eric Jay Santos of Inside the Celtics. “A normal, everyday human being can’t relate to LeBron James.

“He’s an anomaly… a big, powerful guy, and there are not many people like LeBron James. There are people who look like Stephen Curry, are built like Stephen Curry, but they don’t play basketball like Stephen Curry.”

Barry knows a thing or two about the league, and he has a fair point. Either way, LeBron is still an inspiration for millions who look up to him regardless of his unique conditions. Both he and Steph are without any doubt the most impactful basketball players the NBA has had in years.