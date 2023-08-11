Not many people know Stephen Curry as well as Klay Thompson does, and we’re not talking just in basketball terms. The Golden State Warriors are a brotherhood, and as such, they’re as close as a pair of teammates can be.

That’s easy when you’re 1A and 1B in terms of two of the greatest shooters this game has ever seen. Obviously, they uplift each other every single day with their workouts.

But as much as Thompson can hold his own when it comes to practice shooting, he recently admitted that perhaps no one in the NBA can keep up with Steph’s workouts for his handles.

Klay Thompson Is Still Impressed By Stephen Curry’s Workouts

“I can hang, especially for the shooting portion,” Thompson said on Paul George’s podcast. “But when he does ball-handling with a tennis ball, he’s got these lights and is doing all this crazy globetrotter jester stuff.”

“He juggles the ball, goes behind his back, and I’m like, ‘Bro, I just need 1-2 dribbles to get my spot.’ I’ve been his teammate for so long, I’m still in awe of how he prepares,” Thompson added.

Curry’s success didn’t happen overnight or just because of his privileged genes, coming of NBA descent. That’s why it’s time people give him his flowers as way more than just a shooter.