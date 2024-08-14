NBA legend's son dreams of facing Bronny James in NBA

Trending topics:
Basketball is gearing up for a new era as Bronny James and the sons of other NBA legends look to make their mark on the league.

Bronny James Jr. #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to scoring on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first half of a 2024 NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 18, 2024.
By Alexander Rosquez

The arrival of Bronny James to the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers hasgenerated great expectations around theJames dynasty. LeBron James‘ son is following in his father’s footsteps and looking to forge his path in the league. However, the comparison with his father is inevitable, and the young player will have to deal with the media pressure that comes with carrying the surname, James.

Bronny James has experienced firsthand the pressure of being the son of a superstar. The media attention surrounding him is constant, and expectations about his performance are extremely high.

Amid all this hype, another son of a basketball legend is also on his way to the NBA. has expressed his desire to face Bronny James in the professional league. Both young people share a close friendship and have closely followed their parents’ careers.

Who wants to face Bronny James in the NBA?

Kiyan Anthony, son of Carmelo Anthony, wants to face Bronny James in the NBA. The prospect of seeing Kiyan and Bronny facing off on the court would be a dream come true for many basketball fans. However, both players still have a long way to go before they reach that level.

Kiyan showed his excitement about the possibility of playing against Bronny when he fulfills the goal of reaching the NBA: “We could play against each other like we played against each other in high school.”

Kiyan Anthony following in his father’s footsteps

Kiyan Anthony, like Bronny James, is looking to make his name in the NBA. Carmelo Anthony’s son is working hard to develop his skills and become a professional player.

The friendly rivalry between Kiyan and Bronny adds an exciting element to the next generation of players. Both youngsters have the potential to become league stars, and their matchups could become basketball classics.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

