Olympics

The surprising reason Stephen Curry lost the Olympics MVP award to LeBron James

Stephen Curry finished the Paris 2024 basketball tournament on a high note, but it was LeBron James who was crowned as the Olympics MVP.

LeBron James #6 and Stephen Curry #4 of the United States after an exhibition game between the United States and Serbia ahead of the Paris Olympic Games at Etihad Arena on July 17, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
© Christopher Pike/Getty ImagesLeBron James #6 and Stephen Curry #4 of the United States after an exhibition game between the United States and Serbia ahead of the Paris Olympic Games at Etihad Arena on July 17, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

By Martín O’donnell

LeBron James and Stephen Curry stole the show with Team USA at the Paris 2024 Olympics, though many feel the latter didn’t get the recognition he deserved. That’s because The King was named MVP of the men’s basketball tournament.

This decision raised eyebrows since the Golden State Warriors star put up strong performances when it mattered the most, but it looks like James got the votes before Curry’s breakout.

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, voting for the Olympics MVP award opened two days before Team USA’s semifinal against Serbia. That may explain why Steph finished behind LeBron.

The Olympics MVP is so new, this is only the second time they have done it in the modern era that it’s not something that the people even think about really,” Windhorst said, via Basketball Network.

Stephen Curry LeBron James

Lebron James #6 and Stephen Curry #4 of Team United States celebrate after their team’s win against Team Serbia during a Men’s basketball semifinals match between Team United States and Team Serbia on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 08, 2024 in Paris, France.

“I’m not even sure there’s a trophy. I asked, ‘How is the MVP chosen?’ Then I was told that it’s media voting, which the media could vote on, there was a QR code allegedly on the wall. They opened the voting like two days before the end of the semifinals. But I was told, ‘Media voting and FIBA experts.’

Kevin Durant makes big revelation after playing with LeBron James, Stephen Curry at the Olympics

see also

Kevin Durant makes big revelation after playing with LeBron James, Stephen Curry at the Olympics

Curry’s strong finish to the Paris 2024 Olympics with Team USA

Curry struggled to look like his true self at the beginning of the Olympics, but the 36-year-old rediscovered his best form just in time when Team USA’s aspirations were on the line.

In a hard-fought semifinal against Serbia, the Splash Brother put the team on his back by logging an impressive 36 points. The Chef once again went off in the gold medal match, recording 24 points in the win against hosts France.

After failing to be productive from beyond the arc in the group stage, the Dubs star posted a combined 17 three-pointers in the last two matches. That’s why many felt Curry deserved the MVP award ahead of LeBron, but it seems that The King won the prize before Steph could make a case for himself.

martín o’donnell
Martín O’donnell

