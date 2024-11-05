NBA News: Dwyane Wade reveals the call from LeBron James that Bulls fans will forever regret

Dwyane Wade made NBA history with the Miami Heat alongside LeBron James and Chris Bosh. However, things could have taken a very different turn if not for a pivotal call from "The King"—a moment that Chicago Bulls fans will forever lament.

Dwyane Wade is widely regarded as the most significant player in Miami Heat history, having played a decisive role in each of the franchise’s three NBA championships. However, he recently revealed that things could have turned out very differently had it not been for a crucial call from LeBron James—a call with major implications for the Chicago Bulls as well.

LeBron arrived in Miami in 2010, just as Wade was considering a new path in his career. “I was actually leaving Miami at that time,” Wade admitted during an interview on The OGs Show, hosted by his former Heat teammate Udonis Haslem.

Explaining the reasons behind his decision, Wade shared, “I wanted to be a part of a time that could win… And I didn’t think that nobody out there that we could get was going to get us to that level. Not that they weren’t good players, I just didn’t think it was enough.”

Wade recalled his mindset, saying, “I played seven years here, I won a championship, it’s time.” He added, ”That was my mentality. Going to free agency outside of Miami.” But then, everything changed. “I got that call, man. I got that call from #6,” Wade said, referring to LeBron James.

Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat looks on against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at American Airlines Arena on April 09, 2019 in Miami, Florida.

Wade had his mind made up

Dwyane Wade wasn’t just determined to leave Miami—he had a clear vision of where he wanted to go next. “For me, my hometown team could win. So I was like, ‘Man, I’m going back home. I’m going to Chicago,’” the guard revealed, surprising Udonis Haslem.

Had he made the move, Wade would have provided a significant boost for the Bulls, who were emerging from their post-Michael Jordan drought and aimed to become serious contenders in the Eastern Conference with stars like Derrick Rose, Joakim Noah, and Luol Deng.

In the years that followed, the Bulls and Heat would go head-to-head in their quest for regional dominance. Miami ultimately came out on top in these encounters, eliminating Chicago in both the 2011 and 2013 playoffs.

LeBron was right

LeBron James’ call encouraging Wade to stay in Miami proved to be the right one. Wade went on to form the legendary “Big Three” with LeBron and Chris Bosh, leading the Heat to consecutive championships in 2012 and 2013 and cementing his legacy as the franchise’s greatest player.

Wade would eventually experience playing for his hometown team, albeit at a different stage of his career. He joined the Bulls for the 2016-17 season, helping them reach the playoffs, where they fell to the Boston Celtics in the first round.