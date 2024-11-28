NBA News: Victor Wembanyama blames the 'Basketball Gods' for Spurs' loss to Lakers

The San Antonio Spurs were defeated 119-101 by the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night at the AT&T Center, snapping a remarkable four-game win streak in the 2024-25 NBA season. During the post-game press conference, Victor Wembanyama provided an unexpected explanation for the loss.

“If you try to cheat the Basketball Gods, you don’t get rewarded,” Wembanyama said. “There are moments in the game with different dynamics. Sometimes we need to push the ball, sometimes we need to make our opponents work harder on defense. That balance is how we maintain control of the game,” he explained, discussing what the team could have done differently to secure a better result against the Lakers.

Despite the team’s efforts, Wembanyama identified a critical factor in the loss. “We lacked physicality. Even though the engagement was there and the will to do well, I think maybe we didn’t focus on the right things—getting easy baskets and executing the right plays.”

Wembanyama takes responsibility

The French center didn’t shy away from his own role in the defeat, emphasizing: “I think this is something collectively, and also myself.” Wembanyama also stressed that the Spurs cannot afford to relax against experienced teams like the Lakers. “Without our basics, our youth shows, and our opponents’ experience shows even more.”

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs scores against the Golden State Warriors in the second half at Frost Bank Center on November 23, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas.

Victor Wembanyama finished as San Antonio’s leading scorer in the game against the Lakers, posting 20 points, including a dazzling feint and double move over LeBron James that had the crowd on their feet. He also added 10 rebounds and two assists during his 33 minutes on the court.

A positive note for the Spurs

Despite the loss, Wembanyama did highlight a positive takeaway: the return of Devin Vassell. “Feels good to have him back,” Victor said when asked about his teammate’s return to the court. “For sure, it brings back some habits, and I’m still looking forward to expanding our game even more once he gets all his minutes back.”

Vassell, who had been sidelined with a left knee bone bruise, returned to action after missing the last five games. He played 21 minutes against the Lakers, contributing 14 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 assist. “It’s always good to have him. He opens up our floor, too,” Wembanyama noted. “Offensively, I’m not teaching him anything. He’s a great offensive player.”

