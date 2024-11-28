NBA News: JJ Redick praises Anthony Davis, offers 'funny' take on Lakers' win over Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs entered Wednesday’s game on a four-game win streak, including key victories over the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder. However, the Los Angeles Lakers came out strong at the AT&T Center, securing a valuable 119-101 victory. Once again, Anthony Davis played a crucial role in the win, earning praise from JJ Redick for his performance.

“He does everything it takes to win every single night,” Redick said of Davis in an interview with Spectrum SportsNet after the game. Reflecting on Anthony’s contribution against San Antonio, the coach added: “I thought our passing started with AD. They were sending bodies to him, so we made sure to get him the ball early in his spots to score, and he just picked them apart. He was a facilitator.”

While Davis didn’t have a career-high statistical night, his impact was still significant. He finished as the Lakers’ second-leading scorer with 19 points—just one point behind Dalton Knecht—while also contributing 14 rebounds (10 of them defensive) and 7 assists, helping close out what was a solid, well-rounded performance.

Redick’s take on the Lakers’ performance

Redick was impressed with the Lakers’ overall response, especially after a tough stretch of three consecutive losses. “The response was great and it’s funny because it’s literally what I talked with them about before the game, just that you got to let go of the past, you got to let go of the recent past and you got to get on to the next thing. And like they’ve done already on several occasions, they responded,” Redick said. “I’m very proud of our group.”

He also highlighted the team’s defensive execution: “Outside of one possession that we played zone coming out of a timeout when they put their bench in at the end of the game, we were in 1-5 red the whole game…. That was gonna require a lot of physicality and a lot of communication, and I thought our guys executed that to a great level.”

A win the Lakers needed

The win over the San Antonio Spurs came at a crucial moment for the Los Angeles Lakers. Coming off three straight losses, including two at home, the Lakers needed to demonstrate they had processed the setbacks and were ready to turn things around. The challenge was not an easy one, as they faced a Spurs team riding high on a four-game win streak.

But the Lakers showed no signs of the struggles from their recent stretch. As JJ Redick noted, the team was able to put the frustrations of the past behind them and focus on the present. That focus paid off as they outplayed the Spurs across all four quarters, securing a dominant victory that boosted their standing in the Western Conference. The Lakers will now turn their attention to their next challenge: a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena.