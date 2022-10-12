When a kid's dream of playing in the NBA has been fulfilled, there are few things in the professional career in basketball that could make him regretted. This NBA All-Star player had a moment who thought about it.

Only the ones that have dedicate themselves to their sport know how hard it is to be a professional athlete in every level. All of the greats Michael Jordan, Lionel Messi, Usain Bolt, Michael Phelps have gone through dark places in order to have the careers they have. But there are also players who haven't got the lights on to tell their story.

This is a story where a kid from Maryland who grew up dreaming about becoming a basketball player in the National Basketball Association, and almost opted out of his life-long dream because he wasn't a person anymore. Especially nowadays with all the pressure players have, at some point its understandable if a person has had enough of the pain.

This NBA-All Star player participated in the NBA All-Star Game twice, in 2018 and 2019. However, due to injuries, he had to sit out the entire game. So, after reading his story, maybe someone will understand him the next time he misses a free throw or an open shot.

NBA All-Star player reveals why basketball made him miserable

In the latest episode of The Old Man and The Three Podcast hosted by JJ Reddick and Tommy Alter, the 30-year-old Victor Oladipo opened up about what he his thought process was in between recovering from injuries, and after a season-ending surgery in 2021.

"Waking up, it’s hard to take for first step, it’s hard to sit down and use the bathroom. But it’s a process, then you get into a car, it’s hard to sit in the car for more than 30 minutes with your knee back. Then after that, you fight back. They are telling you it’s going to take times, you’re eventually going to get there. It’s going to take time.Then, you come back, you figure out a way to make it work. You figure out ways to be effective. Then, it happens again.

"I was so low, I was in a really dark place. It’ll take you there, when the whole entire time you are thinking it’s you, but in reality, is because you was dealt a bad hand again. I was in a dark room by myself right before my birthday, I found out I had to do surgery again. Since my 29th birthday, sitting in a dark room. Really asking myself what’s going to happen next. I could retire and go do something else, I’m talented enough to go make some money doing something else. I was that low, I was thinking about every angle."