Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick has a major piece of advice for LeBron James' son Bronny ahead of his first season in the NBA.

JJ Redick may head into his first season at the helm of the Los Angeles Lakers with no prior experience as a head coach. But he does know a thing or two about playing in the NBA, unlike LeBron James‘ eldest son Bronny.

Redick, therefore, is in a position to give the 19-year-old some important advice on how to settle in this league. But before getting into the specifics about the game, the Lakers coach wants Bronny to enjoy the game and not pay attention to the critics.

“I think you just have to let go of outcomes, and you just have to enjoy the process of being in the NBA,” Redick told ESPN, via Lakers Nation. “He’s obviously case study No. 1. He’s going to be a big part of what we do in our player development program. We’re going to invest heavily in him. He’s got to fall in love with that process and let go of outcomes.”

Even though he’s been selected with the 55th overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, Bronny is drawing more attention than most of the players from his class for obvious reasons.

Bronny James Jr. #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Sacramento Kings during the first half of the 2024 California Classic summer league game at Chase Center

His presence alongside LeBron in LA marks the first father-son duo in NBA history, and even if there are other prospects who look more promising, fans can’t wait to see what The King‘s son can bring to the NBA.

Bronny James feels ready to deal with the pressure in the NBA

Bronny is aware his entry to the NBA is giving plenty to talk about, and that all eyes will be on him as he prepares for his rookie season with the Lakers. However, LeBron’s eldest son feels ready to handle the attention around him.

“I’ve been dealing with stuff like this my whole life so it’s nothing different. It’s more amplified for sure, but I’ll get through it,” said Bronny. “I’ve already seen it on social media and the internet, talk about how I might not deserve an opportunity. I feel like I’ve been given the opportunity to showcase what I can really do because I wasn’t given that much of an opportunity at SC.”