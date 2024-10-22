Trending topics:
nba

NBA News: Damian Lillard sets the record straight about leading the Bucks with Antetokounmpo

Damian Lillard recently opened up about what it’s like leading the Milwaukee Bucks alongside the team's other superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Damian Lillard #0 of the Milwaukee Bucks walks backcourt during a preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesDamian Lillard #0 of the Milwaukee Bucks walks backcourt during a preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers

By Gianni Taina

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to their first NBA championship in 50 years, and in 2021, the front office brought in Damian Lillard to replicate that success. However, the Bucks have only reached the conference semifinals since then.

In a conversation with Eric Nehm of The Athletic , Lillard discussed his partnership with Antetokounmpo and their shared responsibility to lead the team to another championship.

It’s different,” Lillard said. “I think it is hard. It’s harder than people talk about it, especially when you’ve had the ball as much as he has and I’ve had the ball as much as I have.”

Advertisement

But I think what it comes down to is, when you are the leader of a team … like the first option of a team or like a star player, you want to make sure that you are doing what you’re supposed to do,” he continued. “Like, I’m being productive. I’m dominating. And you don’t ever want to feel like you’re coming up short of that.”

Damian Lillard #0 and Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks walk to the bench during the first half of a preseason game against the Chicago Bulls. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Damian Lillard #0 and Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks walk to the bench during the first half of a preseason game against the Chicago Bulls. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Advertisement

Lillard also spoke about his role in maximizing Antetokounmpo’s performance. “It’s just a matter of him trusting that,” Lillard said. “I’m also going to make sure he’s producing and he’s doing his 30 and 14 or whatever, because it’s not that he wants stats, he wants to be his dominant self. And the same goes for me.”

NBA News: Bucks&#039; Giannis Antetokounmpo surprisingly names Celtics star as league&#039;s best player

see also

NBA News: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo surprisingly names Celtics star as league's best player

Lillard on the Bucks’ 2024 season

In an interview with Alex Squadron of Slam Online, Lillard emphasized that the Bucks are being overlooked as title contenders and shared his thoughts on how the NBA shifts its focus to other teams.

Advertisement

“Yeah, I think people are definitely [overlooking the Bucks], and that’s how the league is,” Lillard said. “It’s like, on to the next thing. There are younger teams on the rise, you have teams that made big free agency moves, teams that made trades, all types of things took place.”

He continued, “So when something major happens or something big happens for a team, especially if it’s already a good team, like of course [that’s the reaction]. Rightfully so, all of those teams are going to be mentioned at the top.”

Advertisement

Bucks’ upcoming matches

Lillard and Antetokounmpo will kick off their NBA season in search of another championship on Wednesday, October 23, facing the Philadelphia 76ers on the road. Two days later, they’ll host the Chicago Bulls in their home opener.

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA Rumors: Knicks prevented Warriors from helping Stephen Curry with a league star
NBA

NBA Rumors: Knicks prevented Warriors from helping Stephen Curry with a league star

NBA News: Chris Paul's amazed reaction to Victor Wembanyama's moves with the Spurs
NBA

NBA News: Chris Paul's amazed reaction to Victor Wembanyama's moves with the Spurs

49ers' Kyle Shanahan provides potential return date for Christian McCaffrey
NFL

49ers' Kyle Shanahan provides potential return date for Christian McCaffrey

Roger Federer's heartfelt tribute to Dominic Thiem after his final career match in Vienna
Sports

Roger Federer's heartfelt tribute to Dominic Thiem after his final career match in Vienna

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo