NBA News: Lakers’ LeBron James has enough, quits social media with a straight-forward message

Amidst his 22nd NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James has made headlines off the court by announcing his departure from social media with a candid and unexpected statement.

LeBron James, a player who has garnered nearly universal respect for his talent and professionalism, has spent two decades as one of the NBA ’s brightest stars. Yet, even someone of his stature isn’t immune to the pressures and pitfalls of fame. On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar surprised fans and followers with a bold decision to step away from his online presence.

LeBron took to his official Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) accounts to share a post originally written by entrepreneur and Kevin Durant‘s agent, Rich Kleiman. The post, dated October 24, criticized how negativity often dominates sports coverage in the media.

Accompanying the repost with an emphatic “AMEN!!!,” LeBron added his own message that caught fans off guard: “And with that said, I’ll holla at y’all! Getting off social media for the time being. Y’all take care.”

The announcement quickly gained traction, amassing over 47,000 likes, 4,000 comments, and 3,000 reposts within two hours. With more than 52 million followers on X and nearly 160 million on Instagram, LeBron’s absence from social media will undoubtedly leave a noticeable void for his fans.

Bronny James #9 and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers look on during warm ups prior to the game against the Phoenix Suns at Acrisure Arena on October 06, 2024 in Palm Springs, California.

LeBron’s perspective on media and negativity

With over two decades at the pinnacle of global sports, LeBron James has become intimately familiar with how the media operates and the narratives fans expect when consuming news and information.

Recently, however, LeBron may have gained a new perspective on this issue. His son, Bronny, joining the Los Angeles Lakers at just 20 years old, has placed the young guard squarely under the media spotlight. This intense public scrutiny, unprecedented for Bronny at such an early stage in his career, may have influenced LeBron’s decision to step away from social media. The close-up view of his son’s challenges likely underscored the pressures of fame and contributed to the King’s choice to prioritize mental well-being over online engagement.

The post that resonated with LeBron

Rich Kleiman’s perspective clearly resonated with LeBron James, aligning with observations James had likely made about the media’s tendencies. This alignment was significant enough for LeBron to cite it as a driving factor behind his decision to leave social media.

Kleiman had shared a lengthy post on his X account nearly a month prior, voicing his frustration with the negativity often dominating sports media coverage. “With so much hate and negativity in the world today, it confuses me why some national sports media still think the best way to cover sports is through negative takes,” Rich wrote. “We can all acknowledge that sports is the last part of society that universally brings people together. So why can’t the coverage do the same? It’s only clickbait when you say it.”

He concluded with a more optimistic vision for the future of sports coverage: “When the platform is so big, you can make the change and allow us all an escape from real-life negativity. I, for one, find it all a waste of breath. The Olympics, JJ [Redick], and Bron’s show represent the future of what this can and should be.” LeBron’s agreement with this sentiment underscores his frustration with the current media landscape and his decision to disengage from it, at least for the time being.