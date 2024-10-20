NBA News: Bulls’ Lonzo Ball makes bold statement about some players’ level in the league

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball made a bold statement regarding the talent level of some players in the NBA.

Lonzo Ball, who recently made his long-awaited return to the NBA with the Chicago Bulls after nearly three years sidelined by a knee injury, didn’t hold back when discussing his views on the talent in the league. According to Ball, not all NBA players measure up to some who aren’t in the league.

On The WAE Show, Ball expressed his belief that some players outside the NBA could outperform current players. “There’s players in the NBA that are not as good as some players that are not in the NBA,” Ball said. “And I think a lot of people in the NBA would testify to that. There’s a lot of things that go on other than just the player.”

He elaborated, “Political, opportunity, situation, there’s a lot of s— that goes into it. I don’t necessarily think that the 450 people, or however many there are in the league, are the very best people in the world. I don’t believe that. It’s a bunch of things that go into it. A lot of what-ifs.”

Despite Ball’s outspoken opinions, Bulls fans are thrilled with his return to action. In his first two appearances, Ball has impressed, averaging 10.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game, while shooting 53.3% from the field and 45.5% from three-point range.

Lonzo Ball #2 of the Chicago Bulls dribbles up the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of a preseason game. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Ball reflects on his return

In his first preseason game, Ball showcased his talents, scoring 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting in just 15 minutes, helping the Bulls secure a 125-123 victory.

“It felt a lot better playing than watching, I’ll tell you that much,” Ball said postgame. “I can’t really put into words how I felt out there; I was just blessed, happy to be out there. The support around me was great all night. It was definitely a moment I’ll never forget.”

Ball also addressed concerns about his knee, adding, “I wasn’t thinking about [the knee] at all. That’s a positive thing. I didn’t feel it at all. I felt like I was moving great. Now it’s about building on that and just continuing to perform night in and night out.”