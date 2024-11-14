NBA News: Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell sends clear message to his teammates about 13-0 record

After securing another victory in the NBA regular season, Cleveland Cavaliers standout Donovan Mitchell delivered a motivating message to his teammates, setting the tone for the challenges ahead.

A sensational 13-0 start to the NBA regular season has the Cleveland Cavaliers turning heads across the league. The question everyone is asking: when will the streak end? For now, Donovan Mitchell is stepping up as the team’s leader, ensuring the Cavs remain focused on their broader goals beyond this impressive run.

Their recent victory over the Philadelphia 76ers cemented their status as a prime target for other teams. Despite the 76ers missing key players, Cleveland leaned on Darius Garland, who delivered a standout performance to secure the win. Mitchell, meanwhile, had an uncharacteristically quiet night, with stats falling short of his usual dominance.

The Cavaliers’ success stems from exceptional chemistry and a grounded mindset. However, Mitchell emphasized the importance of staying focused, noting the long road ahead in the regular season.

“That’s what we want. At the end of the day, if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best,” Mitchell said. “But to be the best, which we’re trying to remain, we have to show up every night. It’s a mental game. How far do you want to go? Do you want to be satisfied? We’re the hunters now, but it’s only November.”

Mitchell urged fans and teammates alike to manage expectations: “I keep telling everyone to relax. It’s November; we’re not winning a championship yet. But these games are good tests. The fact that we’re 13-0 is great, but what matters is building habits against teams that are coming at us with their best every night.”

Cavaliers closing in on Top 5 winning streaks in NBA history

With their 13-0 record, the Cavaliers have entered the NBA’s top 10 winning streaks and are within striking distance of the top five. Their next challenge, Game 14, pits them against the Charlotte Hornets—a golden opportunity to continue climbing the ranks.

Here’s how the NBA’s longest winning streaks currently stand:

Golden State Warriors – 24 games (2015-16) Houston Rockets – 15 games Washington Capitols – 15 games Dallas Mavericks – 14 games Boston Celtics – 14 games Cleveland Cavaliers – 13 games

Mitchell addresses controversy over triple-double attempt

While rallying his teammates for the challenges ahead, Mitchell took time to address a controversial moment from the recent win. In pursuit of his first career triple-double, he made a late-game play that nearly cost the Cavaliers the victory. “To the fans, I’m sorry. I should have closed the game out earlier,” Mitchell said. “That was a selfish moment.”

Mitchell admitted his actions and vowed not to repeat them: “I’m not going to lie—that’s exactly what happened. I almost cost us the game chasing something personal. That was selfish, and it won’t happen again. I apologize.” Fans took to social media in response, expressing surprise at his candidness and applauding his accountability.