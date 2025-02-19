Video: Lionel Messi scores first official goal of 2025 with Inter Miami against Sporting Kansas City

Inter Miami‘s first challenge of 2025 comes in the form of a head-to-head clash with Sporting Kansas City in the opening round of the CONCACAF Champions Cup. On Wednesday, the Herons visited their rivals for the first leg at Children’s Mercy Park, where Lionel Messi netted his first goal of the year.

On a chilly night in Kansas, both teams took several minutes to adjust to the conditions and find their rhythm on the field. As a result, the first 45 minutes produced few scoring opportunities, with the exception of a shot by Luis Suarez that narrowly missed the post.

However, after the break, Inter Miami improved their performance and began to assert control over the match. This dominance led to the opening goal 11 minutes into the second half. Sergio Busquets provided a precise assist to Lionel Messi, who controlled the ball with his chest inside the penalty area, dribbled past a defender, and finished delicately with his right foot, leaving goalkeeper John Pulskamp helpless.

The opening goal completely shifted the dynamics of the match, compelling the hosts to push forward in search of an equalizer. As a result, the Herons lost their momentum and were no longer able to maintain the ball control they had demonstrated earlier in the game. However, despite that shift, they did not face any significant threats on goal.

When will Lionel Messi play again?

After Wednesday night’s match in Kansas City, Inter Miami will have just three days of rest before their next game. On Saturday, the Herons will make their 2025 Major League Soccer debut at Chase Stadium, where they will face New York City FC. This will mark the first home game of the year for Lionel Messi and his teammates.

However, the most significant matchup of the early part of the season will take place next week. On Tuesday, February 25, Inter Miami will host Sporting Kansas City for the second leg of the opening round of the CONCACAF Champions Cup. The winner will advance to the Round of 16, where they will face Cavalier Football Club of Jamaica.

Inter Miami begin 2025 on a strong note

For Inter Miami, Wednesday’s match marked the first official game of a 2025 season filled with challenges. The CONCACAF Champions Cup is one of four major tournaments in which the Herons will compete this year. Major League Soccer will be their next challenge.

The Leagues Cup, a competition that features teams from both the United States and Mexico, will also be a key objective for Inter Miami. However, all eyes will undoubtedly be on the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, set to take place in the United States this summer. As the representatives of the host country, Lionel Messi’s team will be part of Group A, alongside Palmeiras, FC Porto, and Al Ahly SC.

