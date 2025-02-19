Warriors’ Jimmy Butler reflects on leaving Miami Heat with honest message

Two weeks ago, the Miami Heat parted ways with star player Jimmy Butler after months of friction, during which it became clear that the small forward was intent on moving to another franchise. Jimmy, now with the Golden State Warriors, has spoken openly about his departure from Miami.

“Great organization. It didn’t end the way everybody hoped, but that’s part of the business,” Butler commented during a recent appearance on The Kris Fade Show. “I don’t have anything bad to say about that organization.”

When reflecting on his relationships with former Heat teammates, Jimmy emphasized that his memories were all positive. “The way they want to beat me, I promise you it’s just as personal for me as well. Love those guys over there,” the small forward said.

Butler was the undisputed leader of the Miami Heat for several seasons, playing a pivotal role in guiding the team to two NBA Finals appearances, in 2020 and 2023. “It’s all love. I’ve been in the trenches with Miami for the past six seasons,” he explained.

Jimmy Butler was Miami Heat’s biggest star for six years.

How did Butler’s departure affect his image in Miami?

During his time with the Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler became an icon of the franchise. He was the clear leader on the court, even with players like Udonis Haslem and Bam Adebayo serving as captains. However, the manner of his departure may have had an impact on his legacy.

Recently, former teammate Tyler Herro delivered a message about Butler’s situation in Miami. “Jimmy is definitely a Heat legend,” the young point guard said, according to Yoav Modai. “But I feel like with how things transpired over the last couple of months, I think 22 can be worn again,” he added, referring to his belief that Butler’s jersey might not be retired by the Heat.

Butler’s early impact with the Warriors

Reports suggested that one of Butler’s primary motivations in seeking a new team was his desire to join a franchise with championship aspirations. The Golden State Warriors, with their storied legacy, certainly provide that opportunity, and the team’s stars have expressed their belief that Jimmy’s arrival has revitalized their title hopes.

In his first four games with the Warriors, Butler has been a key contributor, helping the team to a 3-1 record. He’s averaged 21.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game, cementing his role as one of Golden State’s most important players.

