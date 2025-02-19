NFL News: Eagles part ways with Super Bowl champion, Jalen Hurts’ teammate

Jalen Hurts will lose a teammate for the 2025 NFL season after the Philadelphia Eagles officially announced a roster move. Head Coach Nick Sirianni’s team is preparing to build on last season’s success, where they won Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles must maintain a team that has shown depth and multiple strengths. The departure of Super Bowl Champion Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore forces a reconfiguration of the offensive structure, and for now, the first decision is to release a player who has not been a starter.

The Super Bowl champion released by the Eagles is none other than offensive lineman Nick Gates. The 29-year-old player, teammate of Hurts, did not act in the Super Bowl as he was placed on injured reserve before the win over the Chiefs. He was set to become an unrestricted free agent in March.

While his contract was about to officially expire, the decision to release him allows him to talk to teams now. Gates was a non-factor for the team in the postseason, but made nine appearances during the regular season.

Nick Gates, Hurts’ former teammate with the Philadelphia Eagles

Nick Gates’ NFL career

Nick Gates is an offensive lineman who has been playing in the NFL since 2018. While he was not selected in the draft, he joined the New York Giants in free agency that year. He made his NFL debut in 2019, playing guard and tackle. In free agency in 2023, Gates signed with the Washington Commanders to bolster their offensive line. A year later, he went to the Eagles in July 2024, was cut in August, and the Philadelphia team eventually re-signed him in September.

Who will replace Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator?

The Eagles have not officially named a new offensive coordinator. However, there is speculation that current pass game coordinator and associate head coach Kevin Patullo is the leading internal candidate to take over the position. Patullo has worked closely with head coach Nick Sirianni since his arrival in Philadelphia, which could bring continuity to the team’s offensive scheme.