Rafael Nadal names the greatest player between him, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer

The debate over the greatest player in tennis history continues to dominate conversations, often narrowing down to three iconic names: Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal. Each member of the “Big Three” has left an indelible mark on the sport, yet opinions on who reigns supreme vary widely.

For years, the discussion was centered primarily on Federer and Nadal. However, Djokovic’s meteoric rise—bolstered by unmatched statistics—has shifted the balance. The Serbian, who remains the only active player of the trio, has solidified his case with an impressive haul of records and titles.

Amid this landscape, Rafael Nadal stepped into the spotlight with a strong and decisive opinion on who deserves the title of the greatest tennis player of all time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The best of the ‘Big Three’ according to Nadal

Rather than positioning himself at the top, Nadal credited Djokovic as the greatest. Speaking in 2023 to Spanish outlets AS and Marca, the Mallorcan champion explained why he believes the Serbian stands above the rest.

Novak Djokovic poses for a photo with Rafael Nadal after defeating him to win the Third Place Playoff match of the Six Kings Slam 2024. (Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Advertisement

“I think numbers are numbers, and statistics are statistics. And in that sense, I think Djokovic has better numbers than mine, and that’s indisputable,” Nadal stated, placing Djokovic on a pedestal.

Advertisement

see also Stefanos Tsitsipas says who is the ‘best’ between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic

“It’s not something that diminishes me, nor do I have an ego so big that I’d try to distort a reality that isn’t true. This is the truth. The rest is about preferences, inspiration, feelings that one player or another might transmit, or who you like more,” Nadal added.

Advertisement

“Regarding titles, Djokovic is the best in history, and there’s no argument about that. I congratulate him for everything he’s achieved, and it doesn’t cause me any frustration. I said this when I was ahead, I said it when we were tied, and I’m saying it now,” he elaborated.

Nadal concluded with characteristic humility: “I won’t try to pretend to be something I’m not. What is, is, and what isn’t, isn’t. I say this very satisfied with everything I’ve done”. Without question, Nadal’s words reflect a sense of greatness and grace.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The biggest rival in Nadal’s career

When it comes to naming his fiercest rival, Nadal pointed to the other two members of the Big Three. While he acknowledged playing Djokovic the most, he credited Federer as his greatest adversary.

“Novak Djokovic is the player I’ve faced the most, but for me, my greatest rival has been Roger Federer,” Nadal told AS in an October 2024 interview. “When I arrived on the circuit, it was Federer who was there, and he was the first. During the years when I was at my best in every sense, it was Roger and Novak. But in the early days, which are the ones that shape you in a special way, Roger was always there”.

Advertisement

Nadal’s reflections encapsulate a career defined by iconic battles with both Federer and Djokovic. While his respect for all three legends is evident, his acknowledgment of Djokovic’s statistical dominance and Federer’s personal impact speaks to the unique dynamic of the Big Three era.