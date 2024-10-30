NBA News: LeBron and Bronny James share an emotional moment during Lakers' loss to Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 134-110 on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in LeBron James' return to Ohio, marking a memorable night not only for the game itself but for a moving moment for LeBron and his son, Bronny.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have started the 2024-25 NBA regular season strong, winning five straight games, including Wednesday night’s victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. However, the night’s emotional highlight was the touching moment shared by LeBron James and Bronny in their return to Ohio.

During a first-quarter timeout, the arena screens displayed footage from LeBron’s time with the Cavaliers, focusing on the historic 2016 NBA championship celebration—Cleveland’s first and only title.

The video included scenes of LeBron holding the trophy with his family by his side, including an 11-year-old Bronny, beginning his own journey alongside his father in the NBA. Back then, playing together may have seemed like a distant dream for the James family, but now it’s a reality.

As the video concluded, the arena announcer introduced LeBron to the crowd: “Cavaliers fans, please welcome back to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the NBA’s All-Time leading scorer and a 2016 NBA champion, from St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, number 23, LeBron James!” The crowd responded with a standing ovation, which intensified as the announcer continued, “And also welcome home, from Northeast Ohio, number 9, Bronny James!”

Cleveland’s tribute to LeBron James and Bronny outside of Lakers’ locker room. (2ndStringShow on X)

The Cavaliers love LeBron

The tribute extended beyond the game, as the Cavaliers organization greeted the James family with photos outside the Lakers’ locker room, showcasing images of LeBron and Bronny from the 2016 title celebration.

LeBron’s performance vs Cleveland

Despite the warm welcome, the Cavaliers played with intensity, dealing the Lakers their second consecutive loss. LeBron James posted an improved performance with 26 points, following a slower game against the Phoenix Suns, but it wasn’t enough to stave off defeat. Anthony Davis added 22 points, and Dalton Knecht contributed 18. Bronny played five minutes, recording two points and two assists in his limited time on the court.