Without Michael Jordan: Pistons legend Isiah Thomas reveals his all-time starting five of the NBA

Isiah Thomas was one of the most prominent basketball players of the 1980s, leaving his mark as the leader of the Detroit Pistons. He was a cornerstone of the infamous “Bad Boys,” a gritty, physical team that dominated the era and secured two NBA championships. The Pistons also forged one of the fiercest rivalries in basketball history with Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls. To this day, Thomas and Jordan maintain no relationship, a fact that continues to shape their legacies.

As basketball has evolved, so have its stars. Generational shifts in the NBA have ushered in new rule changes and fresh icons, with players like LeBron James becoming the focus of admiration for fans.

However, the league’s legends remain revered, and debates over the greatest players continue to surface. Thomas weighed in on the conversation by naming his all-time starting five.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a 2020 interview with Marca, the Pistons’ Hall of Fame point guard praised current Lakers superstar LeBron James while omitting Michael Jordan from his lineup. The exclusion only reaffirmed that the decades-old animosity between the two NBA legends is still alive. For his all-time starting five, Thomas included himself alongside Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Julius Erving, and LeBron James.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ceremoniously hands LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers the ball after James passed Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Thomas explains leaving Jordan out

Thomas didn’t shy away from addressing his decision to exclude Jordan, linking it to contributions off the court. “Today, within the white community, it may be different. Tom Brady or Joe Montana don’t have to speak up for themselves,” Thomas explained. “In the Black community, it’s a different story. Joe Louis had to when he fought Max Schmeling, Jesse Owens when he won gold in Germany”.

Advertisement

see also Tim Hardaway reveals major details about Isiah Thomas’ exclusion from the 1992 Dream Team

He continued, comparing Jordan to athletes known for their social impact. “Muhammad Ali wasn’t the greatest because he could knock people out; he was the greatest for what he did outside the ring. In the NBA, Russell carried that responsibility, Kareem carried it, Dr. J carried it, I carried it, and LeBron is doing it now”.

Advertisement

For Thomas, the criteria for greatness go beyond basketball accolades. “To choose the GOAT in the NBA, you have to look beyond the court. You need to be a champion on and off the court,” he added, indirectly critiquing Jordan. “The numbers from his career don’t lie, but neither do his actions outside the game”.

Thomas chooses LeBron over Jordan

Thomas didn’t hold back in his praise for LeBron James, who he views as the most complete player in NBA history, even surpassing Jordan. “In terms of being a complete basketball player—passing, dribbling, shooting, rebounding—nobody matches him,” Thomas declared. “We’ve never had a player dominate in so many statistical categories and in every aspect of the game. That’s LeBron James”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The former coach of the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks (2000–2012) further emphasized his admiration for James’ versatility and dominance. While debates about the GOAT continue, Thomas’ loyalty to players who contribute both on and off the court solidifies his stance on the game’s greatest stars.