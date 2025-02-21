NBA News: Warriors’ Steve Kerr reveals how his lineup will function for the rest of the season

The Golden State Warriors appear to be hitting their long-awaited stride, rediscovering their identity and stringing together positive results. Adding to their momentum is the arrival of Jimmy Butler, who has injected new energy into the team. However, lineup questions remained—until head coach Steve Kerr provided some clarity.

Kerr confirmed that he plans to stick with his latest starting lineup, his 33rd in 55 games. He also emphasized the importance of improving the Warriors’ point-of-attack defense. When asked if Stephen Curry and Brandin Podziemski could hold up as the starting backcourt—or if Butler and Moses Moody would need to provide defensive reinforcement—Kerr acknowledged the challenge.

“Ahhhh, yeah,” Kerr told NBC Sports Bay Area after Thursday’s practice. “These are all good questions.” Despite the concerns, Kerr expressed confidence in the lineup’s two-way potential.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We just have to keep trying to put the best two-way lineups we can on the floor,” he said. “I liked Steph, BP, and Moses in the win at Houston. It was a good combination. Moses is capable of guarding elite perimeter players, BP’s doing a good job of that as well. We’ve mixed in some zone. There are different things you do to try to counteract any deficiencies that you have.”

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts with teammates after a play in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chase Center.

Advertisement

“But I feel pretty good about going forward with this lineup because it’s the best chance for a two-way, effective group. And ultimately, that’s what you need.”

Advertisement

see also Warriors’ Jimmy Butler reflects on leaving Miami Heat with honest message

Butler’s impact and Draymond at center

Kerr also acknowledged that Butler’s arrival has transformed the team’s dynamics. “It’s a little easier to do now that there are only 27 games left in the season,” he explained. “Starting him at the five doesn’t feel as daunting as it would have in October, which is why we were adamant about starting big.”

Advertisement

“But we’re at the point of the season where it’s doable. Our team has changed with Jimmy, and it feels like the right thing to do—to start Draymond at the five. He’ll still play some at the four, but we’ll figure it out.”

Projected Warriors lineup

Based on Kerr’s comments, the Warriors’ starting five will feature:

Backcourt : Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski

: Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski Wings : Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody

: Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody Frontcourt: Draymond Green (Center)

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Kevin Durant responds to Steve Kerr’s comments on Warriors return: ‘People talk crazy’

What happens when Kuminga returns?

A major piece of the puzzle is Jonathan Kuminga, who had been thriving before his injury. The 22-year-old forward didn’t participate in full-contact scrimmages on Thursday, meaning he’s unlikely to play Friday against Sacramento. However, his return appears to be days away, not weeks.

His NBA comeback raises another key question: Will Kerr deploy Kuminga alongside Butler and Green? Given his emphasis on spacing, the fit isn’t seamless—but Kerr made it clear he’s willing to experiment.

Advertisement

“We’re definitely going to roll it out there,” Kerr said. “You’ve got to put your best players on the floor. Once JK is back, that lineup will be featured at times. And we’ve got to sort through it to see what makes the most sense—offensively, defensively, all of that.”