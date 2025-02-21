NHL News: Auston Matthews sends bold admission on Matthew Tkachuk’s Team USA loss vs Team Canada

Having NHL star Auston Matthews as captain was a positive effect for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off. All of his teammates showed signs that the Toronto Maple Leafs forward is a great leader, even during a short but intense tournament in which Mike Sullivan’s team dealt with several adversities, including an injury to Matthew Tkachuk.

Matthews came up big in the final against Team Canada. Despite the loss, he assisted on Brady Tkachuk’s first goal of the night at TD Garden. The championship game ended when Canada’s Connor McDavid scored the golden goal to give the True North the title. The Team USA’s captain had plenty of chances to score, but he was stymied by the opposition’s goal. His team was also missing the injured Matthew Tkachuk.

Much of the credit for Team Canada’s victory goes to goalie Jordan Binnington, who made several saves from Matthews and his teammates to keep Team USA from scoring the golden goal. After losing the final, the Maple Leafs star shared his feelings.

Auston Matthews’ bold admission after loss vs Team Canada

“This loss it’s disappointing, but I couldn’t be prouder of the group. We competed the whole tournament to overcome many adversities. Binnington made some big saves, kudos to him. I had some good lucks there, but he shut the door,” Matthews said after the loss to Team Canada.

Auston Matthews #34 of the Tampa Bay Lightning looks on during the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills at T-Mobile Arena on February 04, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Captain Matthews praised by his teammates

Matthews is a more conciliatory type of player compared to the controversial Matthew and Brady Tkachuk, known for their outbursts during the Four Nations Face-Off. The Maple Leafs star’s teammates have highlighted his leadership.

“He’s such a great player, I think someone that just imposes his will. He’s our captain, and he played like it. And it is inspiring for all of us, blocking shots, winning face-offs, backchecking, putting the team before himself,” said Dylan Larkin. “He was all over the place, making plays, breaking up plays defensively,” defenseman Zach Werenski said.