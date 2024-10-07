Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Clippers star James Harden issues strong warning to his doubters

James Harden is gearing up for the upcoming NBA season, ready to help the Los Angeles Clippers achieve their goals and make a deep playoff run.

James Harden #1 of the LA Clippers looks on before Game Six of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at American Airlines Center on May 03, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.
By Santiago Tovar

As the NBA season approaches, James Harden is preparing to embrace a new challenge with the Los Angeles Clippers, the team he joined last year from Philadelphia. With Kawhi Leonard nearing his return from injury, Harden is determined to help the Clippers accomplish their goals this season.

After the Clippers’ first NBA preseason game against the Golden State Warriors, Harden now looks ahead to the matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. Speaking to the press, he outlined his expectations for the team: We need to have a great start and just continue to build from there.

In addition to sharing his thoughts on the team’s performance, Harden also had a message for his doubters: “A lot of so-called ‘experts’ don’t have much to say about this team. That’s kind of my mindset going into the season.”

Harden was a key contributor for the Clippers last season, starting in 72 games. He posted a 38.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc and averaged 8.5 assists per game, proving his value as a playmaker.

Harden’s performance in preseason game 1

In the Clippers’ preseason opener, Harden played 17 minutes, recording 2 rebounds, 8 assists (the most on the team), and 13 points. His efforts made him one of the standout players in the narrow one-point loss to the Warriors.

Harden’s connection with Kris Dunn will be crucial for the Clippers moving forward, as both players saw significant minutes together on the floor at the Stan Sheriff Center. Additionally, Kobe Brown showed promise, grabbing 9 rebounds and scoring 11 points in the game.

What’s next for the Clippers in the Preseason?

  • vs. Nets – October 8 – Preseason Game 2
  • vs. Trail Blazers – October 11 – Preseason Game 3
  • vs. Mavericks – October 14 – Preseason Game 4
  • vs. Kings – October 17 – Preseason Game 5
Santiago Tovar

Santiago Tovar is a bilingual sports journalist, proficient in both English and Spanish, with additional fluency in French. He joined Bolavip US in 2024, bringing over seven years of experience in covering a wide range of sports, including soccer, NFL, NBA, tennis, and Formula 1. A graduate of Universidad Externado in Colombia with a degree in Social Communication — Journalism, Santiago has provided real-time coverage of major events like the 2021 Women's Copa America, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, and the Davis Cup qualifiers. Previously, he worked at Kienyke.com and Redmas.com.co, where he developed strategies to highlight key sports moments across websites and social media platforms.

