NBA News: Clippers star James Harden issues strong warning to his doubters

James Harden is gearing up for the upcoming NBA season, ready to help the Los Angeles Clippers achieve their goals and make a deep playoff run.

As the NBA season approaches, James Harden is preparing to embrace a new challenge with the Los Angeles Clippers, the team he joined last year from Philadelphia. With Kawhi Leonard nearing his return from injury, Harden is determined to help the Clippers accomplish their goals this season.

After the Clippers’ first NBA preseason game against the Golden State Warriors, Harden now looks ahead to the matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. Speaking to the press, he outlined his expectations for the team: “We need to have a great start and just continue to build from there.“

In addition to sharing his thoughts on the team’s performance, Harden also had a message for his doubters: “A lot of so-called ‘experts’ don’t have much to say about this team. That’s kind of my mindset going into the season.”

Harden was a key contributor for the Clippers last season, starting in 72 games. He posted a 38.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc and averaged 8.5 assists per game, proving his value as a playmaker.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks is defended by James Harden #1 of the LA Clippers during the third quarter in Game Six of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at American Airlines Center on May 03, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

Harden’s performance in preseason game 1

In the Clippers’ preseason opener, Harden played 17 minutes, recording 2 rebounds, 8 assists (the most on the team), and 13 points. His efforts made him one of the standout players in the narrow one-point loss to the Warriors.

Harden’s connection with Kris Dunn will be crucial for the Clippers moving forward, as both players saw significant minutes together on the floor at the Stan Sheriff Center. Additionally, Kobe Brown showed promise, grabbing 9 rebounds and scoring 11 points in the game.

What’s next for the Clippers in the Preseason?