NBA News: Clippers star James Harden jokes around after the comeback against the Spurs

In a great match against the Spurs, the Los Angeles Clippers won for the first time in the Intuit Dome and James Harden joked around with the media about the third win in the NBA regular season.

Los Angeles Clippers fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief after the team secured its first win at the Intuit Dome against the San Antonio Spurs. Five games into the NBA regular season, Clippers supporters had reason to celebrate, thanks to an outstanding team performance led by James Harden.

Though the Clippers struggled early on and trailed by 26 points in the third quarter, fans were treated to an unexpected comeback. Harden initially had a slow start but turned things around in the fourth quarter, rallying the Clippers to victory.

Following the hard-fought win over the Spurs, Harden joked with the media about the team’s initial home-game struggles, saying, “I thought that *** was cursed at first.” This lighthearted comment reflected the frustration surrounding their recent performances at the Intuit Dome.

Harden was instrumental in leading the comeback, recording 4 assists and scoring 12 of his 17 points in the final quarter alone. He also contributed 3 blocks, further cementing his impact in the Clippers’ victory.

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs and James Harden #1 of the LA Clippers chase after a ball during the first half at Intuit Dome on November 04, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Harden on the first win at the Intuit Dome

Despite the rough start, with a 40-14 deficit in the first quarter, Harden expressed relief after the game. “To finally get a win at home feels good. We just have to keep going and get a win on Wednesday,” he said.

Harden continued, “Just watch some film and be better; the process keeps going. I’m happy to get that off my chest. Now we can go out and play free.” Harden and his teammates are now looking to turn the Intuit Dome into a fortress, hoping that their newfound confidence will translate into more home victories.

Harden approaching Ray Allen’s record

Though Harden wasn’t at his sharpest, he still managed to sink 3 of his 5 three-point attempts against the Spurs . When asked about nearing a milestone, he said, “It’s huge. Seeing Ray [Allen] and the sniper shots he made… it’s a great accomplishment. I never dreamed of it… It’s an honor. These are legendary players.”

With just 15 three-pointers separating him from Ray Allen, Harden is on the brink of becoming the second-highest three-point scorer in NBA history. The top spot remains firmly held by Stephen Curry, who has an impressive 3,758 three-pointers in his career.

