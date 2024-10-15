Trending topics:
NBA News: James Harden shares sincere thoughts on a Clippers' lineup without Kawhi Leonard

With the Los Angeles Clippers approaching their final NBA preseason game, James Harden has offered sincere thoughts of the team's lineup in the absence of Kawhi Leonard.

James Harden #1 of the LA Clippers reacts after drawing a foul on a three-pointer against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena on February 05, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
James Harden #1 of the LA Clippers reacts after drawing a foul on a three-pointer against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena on February 05, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

By Santiago Tovar

Tyronn Lue has confirmed that Kawhi Leonard will not play in the Los Angeles Clippers‘ final NBA preseason game on Thursday. Meanwhile, James Harden has already shared his thoughts on the team’s lineup without Leonard and the integration of new players.

Although Leonard’s availability for the NBA season opener against the Phoenix Suns remains uncertain, Harden is focused on building chemistry with the other available players as the Clippers prepare for the challenge ahead. Reflecting on the absence of one of his key partners from last season, Harden offered candid thoughts about the team’s readiness.

After Monday’s game against the Timberwolves, Harden spoke with the media about how he’s adjusting to the new additions to the roster: “We’ve been putting the work in. Basically starting this entire summer. It’s a process for us, but it’s fun. We have a lot of new guys, but it’s fun.”

In Monday’s starting five, Harden was joined by Norman Powell, Terance Mann, Derrick Jones Jr., and Ivica Zubac. He shared his perspective: “We’re getting after it defensively. Offensively, we’re learning each other. It’s going to be some excitement around this building.”

Harden and Jones defending

Kai Jones 23 of the Los Angeles Clippers is blocked by Daniel Gafford 21 of the Dallas Mavericks holds James Harden 1 during their preseason game on Monday October 14, 2024 at Intuit Dome Arena in Inglewood, California. Clippers defeat Mavericks, 110-96.

Harden’s emphasis on offensive progress

Despite Leonard‘s absence, Harden is eager to showcase improvements in the Clippers’ offense, particularly with advanced passing strategies: “We got some athletes on the scene. We generate the turnovers, we get out to see some opportunities to score and look for opportunities for our guys.”

“They deserve to get easy buckets”, Harden added. Also, Clippers key player emphasized that this will be a key part of the team’s game plan moving forward, especially as they continue to integrate new faces into the rotation.

The Clippers’ atmosphere and anticipation for the Season Opener

Harden also commented on the electrifying atmosphere that fans can expect at the Clippers’ home games: “It’s cracking. It’s cracking in here… The screen and the fans and the lights around the seats. It’s going to be a good season for us. It’s going to be fun to watch.”

The Clippers will officially open their season at Intuit Dome against the Phoenix Suns on October 23. Fans are eager to see if Lue’s game plan, refined throughout the preseason, will translate to success in the regular season opener.

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar

Santiago Tovar is a bilingual sports journalist, proficient in both English and Spanish, with additional fluency in French. He joined Bolavip US in 2024, bringing over seven years of experience in covering a wide range of sports, including soccer, NFL, NBA, tennis, and Formula 1. A graduate of Universidad Externado in Colombia with a degree in Social Communication — Journalism, Santiago has provided real-time coverage of major events like the 2021 Women's Copa America, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, and the Davis Cup qualifiers. Previously, he worked at Kienyke.com and Redmas.com.co, where he developed strategies to highlight key sports moments across websites and social media platforms.

