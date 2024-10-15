NBA News: James Harden shares sincere thoughts on a Clippers' lineup without Kawhi Leonard

With the Los Angeles Clippers approaching their final NBA preseason game, James Harden has offered sincere thoughts of the team's lineup in the absence of Kawhi Leonard.

Tyronn Lue has confirmed that Kawhi Leonard will not play in the Los Angeles Clippers‘ final NBA preseason game on Thursday. Meanwhile, James Harden has already shared his thoughts on the team’s lineup without Leonard and the integration of new players.

Although Leonard’s availability for the NBA season opener against the Phoenix Suns remains uncertain, Harden is focused on building chemistry with the other available players as the Clippers prepare for the challenge ahead. Reflecting on the absence of one of his key partners from last season, Harden offered candid thoughts about the team’s readiness.

After Monday’s game against the Timberwolves, Harden spoke with the media about how he’s adjusting to the new additions to the roster: “We’ve been putting the work in. Basically starting this entire summer. It’s a process for us, but it’s fun. We have a lot of new guys, but it’s fun.”

In Monday’s starting five, Harden was joined by Norman Powell, Terance Mann, Derrick Jones Jr., and Ivica Zubac. He shared his perspective: “We’re getting after it defensively. Offensively, we’re learning each other. It’s going to be some excitement around this building.”

Kai Jones 23 of the Los Angeles Clippers is blocked by Daniel Gafford 21 of the Dallas Mavericks holds James Harden 1 during their preseason game on Monday October 14, 2024 at Intuit Dome Arena in Inglewood, California. Clippers defeat Mavericks, 110-96.

Harden’s emphasis on offensive progress

Despite Leonard‘s absence, Harden is eager to showcase improvements in the Clippers’ offense, particularly with advanced passing strategies: “We got some athletes on the scene. We generate the turnovers, we get out to see some opportunities to score and look for opportunities for our guys.”

“They deserve to get easy buckets”, Harden added. Also, Clippers key player emphasized that this will be a key part of the team’s game plan moving forward, especially as they continue to integrate new faces into the rotation.

The Clippers’ atmosphere and anticipation for the Season Opener

Harden also commented on the electrifying atmosphere that fans can expect at the Clippers’ home games: “It’s cracking. It’s cracking in here… The screen and the fans and the lights around the seats. It’s going to be a good season for us. It’s going to be fun to watch.”

The Clippers will officially open their season at Intuit Dome against the Phoenix Suns on October 23. Fans are eager to see if Lue’s game plan, refined throughout the preseason, will translate to success in the regular season opener.

