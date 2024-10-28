NBA News: James Harden makes something clear about battles with Stephen Curry after the Clippers' win

With a big win under their belt, James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers are setting their sights on even greater achievements. The victory over Stephen Curry and the Warriors brought back memories.

It seems that Tyronn Lue, head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers, isn’t fazed by the absence of key players like Kawhi Leonard and Mo Bamba. James Harden and Ivica Zubac have stepped up to lead the squad, guiding them to a victory over the Golden State Warriors with Stephen Curry on the court in Game 3 of the NBA regular season.

Harden’s leadership has made the team more cohesive, with their defense showing significant improvement. The Clippers now rank third in defensive performance, and the players appear to be in excellent form. Zubac made a substantial impact in the game against the Warriors, grabbing 18 rebounds and scoring 23 points.

When asked about the long-standing rivalry with Curry, which dates back to the 2009 NBA Draft, Harden shared his thoughts: “It happened fast. Just the prime of that Rockets situation going up against that dynasty was just like real… I had to really go up against a real dynasty.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the time, Harden was a third overall pick playing for the Thunder, while Curry was beginning his journey to greatness with the Warriors: “It’s special. I’m overly excited and proud of what he’s accomplished in his career.”

James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets guards Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during Game Five of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 08, 2019 in Oakland, California.

Advertisement

Harden’s thoughts on the rivalry with Curry

Harden reflected on the long-standing rivalry with Curry, one that has evolved over the years. Their numerous matchups with different teams have become a significant part of their legacies.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Stephen Curry’s ankle injury, expert reveals length of time he could miss

“It’s one of those things and stories we can talk about when we get older and retire,” Harden said. After starting with the Oklahoma City Thunder, it was during his time with the Houston Rockets that this rivalry truly took shape.

Advertisement

Harden on the strong start with the Clippers

With three games in, the Clippers are finding their stride and emerging as strong contenders in this NBA season. Their focus on both defense and offensive execution is paying off. “I think a huge part of my job is getting into the paint and creating a domino effect, but it’s important for all of us to do that,” Harden explained.

He continued, “After getting into the paint, we generate really good shots. If we have a chance to grab an offensive rebound, we do it, but if not, we quickly get back into transition, set up our half-court defense, and go again.“

Advertisement

Advertisement

Harden also emphasized that the team’s focus remains internal, regardless of external opinions: “We focus on what’s going on in this locker room, in our organization. It’s not our job to worry about what others think. Our job is to go out there, play hard for each other, play well, and try to win games together.“