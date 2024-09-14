NBA Rumors: Warriors owner aims to bring a Milwaukee Bucks star together with Stephen Curry

The Golden State Warriors owner, Joe Lacob, wants a star from the Milwaukee Bucks to join Stephen Curry and form a dream duo that shakes up the NBA.

The Bucks have struggled in recent seasons, raising questions about their ability to compete at the highest level. If the situation doesn’t improve, Giannis Antetokounmpo could evaluate the possibility of changing teams.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, Lacob has expressed a desire to acquire Antetokounmpo on several occasions. Although the possibility seems remote, Lacob remains attentive to the situation in Milwaukee, especially with the upcoming contract of Khris Middleton and the uncertainties surrounding Damian Lillard and Doc Rivers.

“One that I think is just always going to be monitored around the NBA is if the wheels fall off the [Milwaukee] Bucks. We know that Joe Lacob has had dreams of Giannis coming the Warriors’ way for a very long time,” Amick said on “The TK Show” podcast. “Again, unlikely, but Khris Middleton is going to be a free agent next summer. He’s been hurt so much.”

Seeking the perfect co-star for Stephen Curry

The Warriors have been looking for a luxury partner for Stephen Curry since Klay Thompson lost his form. The team has shown interest in players like LeBron James and Paul George but has not been able to finalize any deals.

The Warriors have had to make do with role players like Buddy Hield, Kyle Anderson, and De’Anthony Melton. However, the question remains whether these players will be enough to help the Warriors compete for the championship.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future and team dynamics

Antetokounmpo has made it clear that his priority is to win championships with the Milwaukee Bucks. However, the player has admitted that if he feels the team is not progressing, he could consider other options.

“At the end of the day, I feel like all my teammates know and the organization knows that I want to win a championship,” Antetokounmpo told the New York Times last year. “As long as we’re on the same page with that and you show me and we go together to win a championship, I’m all for it. The moment I feel like, oh, yeah, we’re trying to rebuild.”

“There will never be hard feelings with the Milwaukee Bucks,” he continued. “I believe that we’ve had 10 unbelievable years, and there’s no doubt I gave everything for the city of Milwaukee. Everything. Every single night, even when I’m hurt. I am a Milwaukee Buck. I bleed green. I know this.”

