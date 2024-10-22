NBA News: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo surprisingly names Celtics star as league's best player

It’s a debate that rages every season—who is truly the best player in the NBA? With the league full of superstars, opinions vary widely. But for Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, the answer is simple.

The Greek Freak recently made headlines by naming Boston Celtics‘ star Jaylen Brown as the league’s best player. In an interview with Complex Sports, Antetokounmpo explained why Brown holds that title in his eyes after a standout season that helped the Celtics secure an NBA title.

“I feel like the best player is the guy that wins the championship, wins it all, and is the best player on the team,” Antetokounmpo said. “So, the best player in the NBA, I would probably say Jaylen Brown, because you cannot say you’re the best player if you’re on the team who didn’t win.”

He further clarified his stance, stating, “It doesn’t matter if you got the MVP or you’re All-NBA, if you don’t make your team win, you’re not the best… Last year, yeah, (Nikola) Jokic was (the) No. 1 player in the world. And before that, it was Steph Curry. And before that it was Giannis Antetokounmpo… That’s how I see it. People don’t like that, but it’s the reality of things.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrates winning the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Award after defeating the Phoenix Suns in Game Six to win the 2021 NBA Finals. Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Is Giannis the best player in the NBA?

While Giannis’ criteria for “best player” differs from the popular opinion, many still consider him one of the league’s elite. When asked if he believes he’s the best, Giannis stayed humble.

“Do I believe I am the best player in the world? No,” he said. “I think the best player in the world is the person that is the last one standing. It’s the person who takes his team to the finish line and helps them win the game.”

He reflected on his own experience, adding, “Two years ago when we did that, yeah. When I was sleeping in my bed I said ‘Ohhh yeah, maybe I am the best player in the world.’ But now, no. In my opinion, the way I view it, the winner is the best. The guy that wins is the best.”

Giannis’ focus for the 2024-25 season

As Antetokounmpo looks ahead to the 2024 season, his priority is clear: staying healthy. Injuries have plagued his last two playoff runs with the Bucks, and he’s determined to change that narrative this year.

“This year, a challenge for me is to be healthy,” Antetokounmpo said. “A challenge for me is to play in the playoffs, to get out of the f— first round. Assert myself even more.”

With his eyes set on dominating the league once again, Giannis remains focused on making the most of his prime years: “Every year for me is important because one day, I’m going to be 35 or 36 or 38, and I’m going to be like, ‘Oh, my prime just went, and I wasn’t able to do something.’ So dominate.”