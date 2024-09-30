NBA News: Donovan Mitchell issues strong warning about the Cavs to rest of the league

After signing with Cleveland Cavaliers for three years, Donovan Mitchell appeared in the NBA Media Day to make a strong warning to the other teams.

Donovan Mitchell‘s last season was full of expectations and speculations regarding his future. Now, after signing a three-year deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and being the face and leader of the team, he dropped some warnings to the rest of the league during NBA Media Day.

After losing against Celtics in the Conference semifinals last season, it’s time for Cavaliers to take it to the next level. During an interview with NBA TV, Mitchell knows how to measure if the team has developed: “Ideally, we win the championship, that’s the end goal. But, for us, continue taking steps. We measure it out with wins and losses, but you can kind of see; kind of tell throughout the year.

“Even in the month we’ve been here, you’ve seen guys taking some progression. And also Kenny (Atkinson) being able to help with player development, to continue guys getting better, and also better myself,” he later added.

Spida also emphasized the process the Celtics went through to win last season’s title: “I speak on us as a team, but I also talk to myself, so for me just continuing to take those steps. You look at Boston winning the championship, but they’ve taken steps 7, 8 years. I hope it takes less than 8 years or 7 years, but for us to continue to build as a group. It starts with me, and everything else will follow.”

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket against Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on May 11, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Cavs roster have been really active these last months. They were able to secure a competitive team, not only with Mitchell’s three-year deal, but also with stars like Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro and Jarrett Allen who will take part in the 2024-25 NBA season.

Mitchell gets real about his decision to stay in Cavaliers

The same question seems to arise every season: Where will Donovan Mitchell play next? However, doubts about his commitment to the Cavaliers have now been put to rest. During Media Day, Mitchell explained why he’s staying in Cleveland.

“Why not? I love it here. I’m excited to be here. I’m excited to be part of this group now. The biggest thing is now that I’ve signed the contract and we’re here and now there’s an expectation. It’s not like we just signed and that’s the end goal. We’re happy, whatever. There’s an expectation for us to do big things. That’s kind of where my mind is at,” he stated on Monday.