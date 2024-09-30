Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Donovan Mitchell issues strong warning about the Cavs to rest of the league

After signing with Cleveland Cavaliers for three years, Donovan Mitchell appeared in the NBA Media Day to make a strong warning to the other teams.

Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers speaks to the media during Cleveland Cavaliers Media Day at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on September 30, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
© Nick Cammett/Getty ImagesDonovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers speaks to the media during Cleveland Cavaliers Media Day at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on September 30, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

By Dante Gonzalez

Donovan Mitchell‘s last season was full of expectations and speculations regarding his future. Now, after signing a three-year deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and being the face and leader of the team, he dropped some warnings to the rest of the league during NBA Media Day.

After losing against Celtics in the Conference semifinals last season, it’s time for Cavaliers to take it to the next level. During an interview with NBA TV, Mitchell knows how to measure if the team has developed: “Ideally, we win the championship, that’s the end goal. But, for us, continue taking steps. We measure it out with wins and losses, but you can kind of see; kind of tell throughout the year.

Even in the month we’ve been here, you’ve seen guys taking some progression. And also Kenny (Atkinson) being able to help with player development, to continue guys getting better, and also better myself,” he later added.

Advertisement

Spida also emphasized the process the Celtics went through to win last season’s title: “I speak on us as a team, but I also talk to myself, so for me just continuing to take those steps. You look at Boston winning the championship, but they’ve taken steps 7, 8 years. I hope it takes less than 8 years or 7 years, but for us to continue to build as a group. It starts with me, and everything else will follow.”

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket against Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on May 11, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket against Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on May 11, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Advertisement

The Cavs roster have been really active these last months. They were able to secure a competitive team, not only with Mitchell’s three-year deal, but also with stars like Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro and Jarrett Allen who will take part in the 2024-25 NBA season.

NBA News: Cavs superstar Donovan Mitchell\&#039;s teammate signs big contract extension

see also

NBA News: Cavs superstar Donovan Mitchell"s teammate signs big contract extension

Mitchell gets real about his decision to stay in Cavaliers

The same question seems to arise every season: Where will Donovan Mitchell play next? However, doubts about his commitment to the Cavaliers have now been put to rest. During Media Day, Mitchell explained why he’s staying in Cleveland.

Advertisement

Why not? I love it here. I’m excited to be here. I’m excited to be part of this group now. The biggest thing is now that I’ve signed the contract and we’re here and now there’s an expectation. It’s not like we just signed and that’s the end goal. We’re happy, whatever. There’s an expectation for us to do big things. That’s kind of where my mind is at,” he stated on Monday.

dante gonzalez
Dante Gonzalez

Dante Gonzalez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish. He graduated from the Circulo de Periodistas Deportivos (CPD) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Journalism. Before joining Bolavip in September 2024, he contributed to sports event coverage on the Fut &amp; Gol YouTube channel. As a commentator, Dante's attention to detail in analyzing live events keeps the audience engaged, making him a valuable team member. He covers soccer, tennis, NBA, and NFL, bringing a comprehensive understanding of these sports to his analysis. His experience in the communications industry also includes working as a copywriter for the Spanish marketing agency Agencia Ninja.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Mike McDaniel could lose another star Dolphins player to knee injury
NFL

NFL News: Mike McDaniel could lose another star Dolphins player to knee injury

Caitlin Clark shows support for Kelsey Mitchell as she enters free agency
Sports

Caitlin Clark shows support for Kelsey Mitchell as she enters free agency

Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton gets candid about his friendship with Fever star Caitlin Clark
Sports

Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton gets candid about his friendship with Fever star Caitlin Clark

NBA News: Minnesota star Anthony Edwards gets real about Karl-Anthony Towns’ departure
NBA

NBA News: Minnesota star Anthony Edwards gets real about Karl-Anthony Towns’ departure

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo