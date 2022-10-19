The Golden State Warriors are 1-0 and ready to defend their crown, and Draymond Green has also moved on from his incident with Jordan Poole.

The Golden State Warriors hit the ground running. They got their rings and didn't have much trouble beating the Los Angeles Lakers, with an inspired Stephen Curry once again leading the way.

However, as happy as everybody seemed within the organization, there was still a big elephant in the room. Jordan Poole got his payday shortly after his altercation with Draymond Green, and that could take a toll on the team's chemistry.

Green failed his team and his teammates by sucker-punching the up-and-coming star, and his reputation took a big hit. However, he claims he just doesn't care about what people think about him.

NBA News: Draymond Green Claims He Doesn't Care About The People's Opinion

“I woke up to the video. Once I woke up to the video, I don't know if the dynamic really changes from that because you never know people's opinion right away," Green said. "You give people some time to allow people to throw their opinion out. Quite frankly, I don't care about people's opinion. I never really knew how much it blew up. I don't spend much time searching Instagram or looking through comments… I was just at home chillin with my children.”

"The world has been able to see one of your worst moments. Look at all the upside you have now. It's totally different way of looking at it... I can live with that," the four-time NBA champion added.

Poole Says They've Talked And Won't Address The Subject Anymore

Poole also claimed that they're both ready to move on from that incident. And, while he didn't sound like it was all good between him and his veteran, the Dubs' chemistry was evident on the court:

"He apologized and we plan on handling ourselves that way," the 23-year-old combo guard told the media. "That's really all I have to say regarding the matter. We're here to win a championship and keep hanging banners."

The reigning champions certainly don't need these sorts of distractions, so it's nice to see that they were able to bury the hatchet and just get the job done, even if they're never back on good terms off the court.