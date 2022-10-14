As much as he'd like to stay with the Golden State Warriors forever, this could be the end of the line for Draymond Green.

The Golden State Warriors are going through a rough patch lately. Fresh off winning an NBA championship, Draymond Green's punch on Jordan Poole spoiled the party and took a major toll on his reputation.

Green, often seen as the leader and mentor of the team, will now have to earn his teammate's trust back. It wasn't a good look at all, and some believe this could be the end of the line for him in the Bay area.

So, when asked about his future with the organization, the four-time NBA champion acknowledged that he knows a contract extension seems unlikely at this point and that he has yet to make up his mind on picking up his player option next season.

NBA News: Draymond Green Knows A Contract Extension Is Unlikely

“My general view of the year is I'm here this year trying to win a championship," Green told the media. "I have a contract that ranges through next year. If I so choose to pick up that option, that is my view of how it will be here."

"We all have a goal to win a championship, and that is that," Green added. "As far as what I think of a contract or an extension, we started camp and I spoke on that at the very beginning, I said 'I don't think we're doing an extension.' Quite frankly, that doesn't mean I won't be back here, I just don't think we're doing an extension this year.”

Stephen A. Smith Says Green Wants To Play For The Lakers

Sports pundit Stephen A. Smith has an interesting theory. He believes Green knows this will be his final year with the Dubs. Moreover, he's ok with that because he wants to team up with LeBron James in the Los Angeles Lakers anyway:

“Draymond Green is expecting this to be his last year in Golden State,” Smith said on ESPN's First Take. “Now, he wanna be a Laker. He ain’t gonna tell anybody that, but don’t think I don’t know. He’d prefer to be a Laker if he gotta leave Golden State.”

Green and James have grown together over the past five years or so, and they're both represented by superagent Rich Paul, who's known for being quite slick. So, we wouldn't be shocked if all this was a part of their plan to pave his way out of Chase Center.