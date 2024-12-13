NBA News: Stephen Curry addresses retirement plans, reflects on his future with the Warriors

The 2024-25 season marks Stephen Curry‘s 16th year in the NBA. For nearly two decades, he has been one of the league’s brightest stars, and at 36 years old, he remains a dominant force on the court. However, with his career inevitably approaching its final chapters, Curry recently opened up about his retirement plans and his long-term future with the Golden State Warriors.

“There are two ways to go out in basketball: either you’re forced out or you go out on your own terms,” Curry shared in an interview on The Circuit of Emily Chang. “I hope to be in a situation where you consider how your body feels, what it takes to get ready for games, and the offseason training that goes into preparing yourself for an 82-game season.”

Steph was clear that he wants to retire gracefully, avoiding a scenario where he struggles to keep up with the league’s younger talent. “I don’t want to be the one that’s limping up and down the court trying to keep up with the young bucks,” he said, emphasizing his desire to leave the game while still playing at a high level.

Despite his age, Curry remains a key figure for the Warriors. This season, he’s appeared in 19 of the team’s 24 games, averaging 30.7 minutes, 22.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. While these numbers may not match his peak, they are still elite by NBA standards, underscoring his continued impact on the court.

“There will be a clear sign when it’s time to hang it up,” Curry said, reflecting on the moment when his body and mind might no longer be able to handle the demands of competing at the highest level. “But I don’t think I’m anywhere close to that yet.”

Stephen Curry #30 and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors shake hands during a game against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center on March 27, 2024 in Orlando, Florida.

A Warrior for life?

This isn’t the first time Stephen Curry has shared his thoughts on retirement. Previously, he spoke about the possibility of concluding his NBA journey with the Golden State Warriors, emphasizing his desire to remain with the team that has defined his career. “I hope so, for sure,” he said during an appearance on the Today show.

“I always said it’s a goal of mine to finish my career with that organization that has seen me go through the ranks and accomplish amazing things with Draymond (Green) and I know Klay (Thompson) is not with us anymore. But I want to keep winning, obviously. And I know we have hopefully some days ahead to keep doing that. So I definitely want to be there,” Steph explained.

Chasing another championship with the Warriors

Stephen Curry recently shared the true motivation behind his continued presence with the Golden State Warriors: his relentless drive to secure another championship. A fifth title would not only add to his storied career but also elevate him further among the NBA’s all-time great winners.

However, the Warriors face challenges this season. Despite a strong start, they’ve hit a rough patch, losing seven of their last nine games. With a 14-10 record, Golden State remains fifth in the Western Conference standings, but consistency will be key if they hope to contend for another title. As Curry continues to defy Father Time, his focus remains sharp: lead the Warriors, compete at the highest level, and exit the game on his own terms.