The Golden State Warriors seem to be inconsisent and out of focus in the early part of the current season. In fact, Draymond Green had to come out and speak out loud about this issue.

The Golden State Warriors could be under the most stressing situation ever faced by the legendary big 3 Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. The Dubs have started a rocky season with multiple off-the-court problems, as well as lack of consistent players coming off the bench, and finally not consistent good performances

So, as part of the heated situation, both Thompson and Green came out to talk to the press. However, it almost doesn't end well because there were heated comments about everything else but the performances of that night. Now the real struggle seemed to have found the Warriors with a 0-7 record on the road.

As they've moving out young core from their bench because they haven't met the expectations. In fact, one of them being James Wiseman, a first-round 2nd pick overall, who will be moving to G League's team Santa Cruz Warriors, for an extended period of time, accoding to Steve Kerr. With all of that Green adressed the current issues, but with no self-criticism at all.

NBA News: Draymond Green makes bold statement about Golden State Warriors' issues

"I’m not losing sleep right now," Green told The Athletic's Sam Amick on Sunday night. "I think there are a couple of things that we need to correct that, honestly, over the course of the last few games, we are correcting. And these losses will turn into wins. I think there are a lot of games down the stretch that we’ve been losing, and we know how to win games down the stretch.

"But games are won in the margins. They’re not necessarily won at the end of the game. You may lose the game in the last six minutes of the game, but games are won within the margins, and we have to be better within the margins." "I think the struggles are real." Green told Amick.

"Like, I don’t think our struggles are just like something we can ignore. They’re real struggles. They’re very fixable struggles. I don’t want to say they can be easily fixed, because to say something is easy in this profession is a lie in itself. But they are very fixable."