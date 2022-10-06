In the middle of a controversy with fellow teammate Jordan Poole, Draymond Green makes bold statement on what he hates the most when playing in the NBA.

As the Golden State Warriors are currently in their preseason, Draymond Green will have to deal with a situation with fellow teammate Jordan Poole. Even so, with a bold statement about teams who are in the middle of a rebuild to be competitive.

As the current NBA Champion, the Warriors will have to return to the court and prove everyone they are capable of repeating the title, while being a top-tier team. It didn't start as expected as the heated controversy goes on, but only time will team what outcome will the Warriors have on this one.

In the mean time, this statement made by Green could be worth saving up for the upcoming season, where anything can happen. Then, it will be known if he was right or wrong about what he said on the times when he hates the most being an NBA player.

NBA News: Draymond Green reveals which teams are the worst to play against

In the latest episode of "The Uninterrupted" founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, the four-time NBA Champion Draymond Green made a bold statement referring to the times when he hates the most being an NBA player.

"It’s not a night that I show up and I don’t wanna be a dawg. Especially, if it’s LeBron coming in, if it’s a Giannis coming in cause them the games I live for. It’s the nights, I show up and we playing against the sorry m*********ers. I can’t play. You name them, OKC (Oklahoma City Thunder) right now. It’s like, how am i supposed to get myself up, with like this engine, and (play) on this soft Tuesday?"

This will be out on Friday, October 7 on "The Uninterrupted" Youtube Channel, when there will be more context for this bold statement. In fact, Green had a 2-1 record against the Sacramento Kings, and 2-0 record against the Oklahoma City Thunder last season, with an average of 11 points per game against both teams.