NBA News: Former Celtics champion calls out Jalen Brunson amid Knicks’ slow season start

A former Boston Celtics champion has criticized Jalen Brunson for his inconsistent performance early in the season with the New York Knicks.

The New York Knicks have faced some ups and downs at the start of this NBA season, currently sitting with a 4-4 record. Team leader Jalen Brunson has struggled to maintain a high level of play in every game, something that has been noticeable in the team’s tougher losses.

In a recent win over the Bucks, Brunson posted 9 assists, doing well to support Karl-Anthony Towns but struggled offensively with 15 points. He missed all five of his 3-point attempts, making only six of his last 20 from beyond the arc, and has shot just 41 percent (23 of 56) from the field over the past three games.

Brunson’s inconsistent play has caught the attention of former Celtics champion and ex-Knicks player Kendrick Perkins, who didn’t hold back in his critique. “Last year, Jalen Brunson was in my eyes the best player in the Eastern Conference… This year he’s not even a top 15 player in the Eastern Conference,” Perkins said via New York Basketball.

“That’s where the bar gets set and the expectations for him,” Perkins continued. “Now, when you think about Big Body Brunson, he got his name because he delivered when it matters the most. Right now, he’s 29th in the league in fourth-quarter points.”

Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks pauses before the opening tipoff against the Milwaukee Bucks. Elsa/Getty Images

Brunson reflects on his performance

Despite the recent victory, Brunson acknowledges he can perform better, explaining he needs a stronger mentality moving forward but the team’s victory is what truly matters at the end of the day.

“My mentality has to be better,” the Knicks’ point guard said after the team’s win over the Bucks. “I haven’t been satisfied individually with how I’ve been playing, but we won. That’s all I care about, and we just move on from there.”

Knicks’ HC weighs in on Brunson’s impact

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau praised Brunson, acknowledging his shooting struggles but emphasizing the other contributions he brings to the court to help the team.

“I thought he played a great game. He didn’t have a great rhythm shooting the ball, but he did other things — nine assists, no turnovers, create easy baskets, play with a lead,” Thibodeau said. “Some nights you might not shoot well, but there’s a lot of other things you can do to help your team win. I felt he did that.”