NBA News: Knicks star Jalen Brunson makes something clear about Karl-Anthony Towns' performance

Jalen Brunson gave a frank analysis of New York Knicks teammate Karl-Anthony Towns' performance in the loss to Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2024-25 NBA season.

The New York Knicks‘ start to the season is not what they expected, especially after the sour feeling left after a 104-110 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. All-Star Jalen Brunson made reference to his on-court bond with the team’s star addition for the 2024-25 NBA season, new teammate Karl-Anthony Towns.

Towns is a star acquisition for the Knicks this offseason, but he is having some trouble adjusting to the level expected by the organization. The former Minnesota Timberwolves center took just eight shots in the loss to the Cavs, and point guard Brunson offered an explanation for his teammate’s lackluster performance.

“I’ve got to get better when the time comes, I’ve got to adjust and I’ve got to see more of him,” Brunson clearly declared about his on-court connection with Towns. The Knicks star was self-critical about his performance in Monday night’s loss, in which he made 8 of 24 shots. “I missed a lot of shots that I normally make,” he said.

Towns recorded a double-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists in the game against Cleveland, which was the game in which he attempted the fewest shots. His contribution is positive on the defense, but offensively he is averaging 15.3% points on the season.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 09: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks handles the ball against the Washington Wizards during the second half of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on October 09, 2024 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

Jalen Brunson’s performance in the loss against the Cavaliers

Brunson was the Knicks’ leading scorer despite the loss, marking 26 points in 30 minutes to go along with five assists and five rebounds. The point guard’s contribution is critical to the Knicks’ hopes of going deep this season.

As a result, his relationship with KAT will need to be fine-tuned as the games progress. It is clear that a game against the Cavaliers, who are off to a perfect 4-0 start, was a tough test for the New York franchise to prepare its star duo.

What is the next NBA game for Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns’ New York Knicks?

The Knicks will have another opportunity for Brunson and Towns to get better acquainted on the court when they visit the Miami Heat on Wednesday night at the Kaseya Center. The New York franchise will be looking for its first road win of the new NBA season.