NBA News: Karl-Anthony Towns gets real about Jalen Brunson’s leadership with the Knicks

The New York Knicks delivered an impressive 116-94 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, with strong performances from both Karl–Anthony Towns and team captain Jalen Brunson. After the game, Towns spoke highly of Brunson, highlighting how his leadership helps the team succeed in the NBA regular season.

Towns recorded his seventh consecutive double-double, underscoring his smooth transition to the Knicks. He credited much of his success to Brunson’s leadership and the positive impact it’s had on his performances with the team.

“It’s people like Cap,” Towns said per MSG Networks’ Alan Hahn, referring to Brunson’s title as captain. “Cap just put me in positions to succeed, our teammates, and has been great. We’re just getting more cohesive with each other. It’s a testament to the coaching staff, testament to Cap, all of the starters, everyone on this team being professionals, and we’re all finding a way to find wins for this team.”

Towns led the Knicks to victory over the Bucks with a standout performance, scoring 32 points and grabbing 11 rebounds, while Brunson added 15 points and dished out 9 assists. The duo of Brunson and Towns continues to show potential, aiming to take the Knicks deep into the playoffs.

Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks passes the ball under pressure from Bobby Portis #9 and Brook Lopez #11 of the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden. Elsa/Getty Images

Brunson on leading as Knicks captain

Brunson opened up about the honor and responsibility that comes with being the team’s captain, expressing his commitment to bringing another championship to New York.

“I didn’t get emotional, but I was really thankful and appreciative to see such champions pulling for me,” Brunson told Posting and Toasting. “I just know that I’ve got to go out there and help my team win so that hopefully, I’ll have that champion title too one day.”

Damian Lillard weighs in on the ‘new’ Knicks

After the game, Milwaukee’s Damian Lillard was asked about the Knicks’ revamped roster, now featuring Karl-Anthony Towns in place of Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. Lillard wasn’t taken aback by the changes.

“They’re a good team,” Lillard said. “It ain’t like we went in there and played against the Heat when LeBron went there. They made some changes. They were a good team last year; they’re a good team this year.”