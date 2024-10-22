NBA News: Former Hornets player recalls the moment Michael Jordan smacked him during a game

A former Charlotte Hornets player has shared an unusual story from his time with the team when Michael Jordan was the franchise’s majority owner.

Michael Jordan‘s legendary success in the NBA was driven by his immense talent and fierce competitive spirit. His relentless pursuit of excellence was a hallmark of his playing career, and he expected the same level of dedication from those around him. Even after retiring and taking on the role of majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets, MJ maintained those high standards with the team’s players. Now, one of those players has revealed a personal encounter with the basketball icon.

In an interview on Podcast P with Paul George, Kelly Oubre Jr. recounted a memorable moment: “He came to one game — I (forget) who we played. I shot a three. I can’t tell you if I made it or missed it, but it was terrible timing and ball situation,” the current Philadelphia 76ers player began. “We were up. I was trying to dagger these fools, trying to win and be the hero. I shot it”.

The surprising part of the story was Michael Jordan‘s reaction to Oubre’s ill-timed decision. Oubre continued, “I don’t know what happened after that, but I did come to the sideline after a timeout, and he smacked me in the back of the head.” However, Oubre clarified how he interpreted MJ’s reaction: “He only shows tough love to the people he really loves. So, I kind of just buckled down and locked in after that.”

Jordan’s influence

Beyond that memorable moment, Kelly Oubre Jr. offered insight into the dynamics of the Charlotte Hornets when Michael Jordan was the majority owner, describing how his presence both influenced and helped the team.

Kelly Oubre Jr. #12 of the Charlotte Hornets reacts after dunking the ball in the fourth quarter during their game against the Phoenix Suns at Spectrum Center on March 01, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“Mike came in, and his presence was felt every single time he would come in because you knew either we were in trouble or he just wanted to motivate us,” Oubre explained. He added, “You were always just bracing yourself for the wisdom that he was about to give us.”

MJ’s years with the Hornets

After retiring for the third and final time as a player with the Washington Wizards in 2003, it didn’t take long for Michael Jordan to take on a new role in the NBA. In 2010, he made history as the first former player to become the majority owner of an NBA team, acquiring the Charlotte Hornets (then Bobcats) for a reported $275 million.

Jordan remained in that position for 13 years until 2023, when he sold his majority stake to Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall in a deal valued at approximately $3 billion, while retaining a minority stake—making a significant profit in the process. During Jordan’s ownership, the Charlotte Hornets made the NBA playoffs twice, though they were eliminated in the first round both times, falling to the Miami Heat.