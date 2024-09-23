NBA News: Former LeBron James’ Lakers teammate delivers big prediction for Mavs star Luka Doncic

Once again, Luka Doncic has shown why he’s one of the most electrifying players in the NBA, leading the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA Finals for the first time in 13 years, since their 2011 title win against the Miami Heat. There’s no doubt his stock will only continue to rise, and a former teammate of LeBron James has made a bold prediction about the Slovenian sensation.

Three-time All-Defensive Team member Patrick Beverley, during an episode of The Pat Bev Podcast, shared his thoughts on how difficult it is to guard Doncic and predicted that the Mavericks star is on pace to break several NBA records.

“[He’s] 6’7″, 6’8″. [You] can’t put a classic point guard on him because [they’re] too small,” Beverley said. “Can’t put a classic two-guard on him because [they’re] too small. Can’t put the three on him because if you do, you’ll have to switch the 3-5 pick-and-roll, and now he’s just attacking your five all day.”

Beverley added, “He’s gonna break a lot of records, obviously, given health and the longevity of his career. At the pace he’s going, he’s gonna break a lot of records.”

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks drives against Patrick Beverley #21 of the LA Clippers. Kim Klement-Pool/Getty Images

Mark Cuban reveals how Doncic, Irving led Mavs to the Finals

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban recently offered some insights into how the partnership between Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving led Dallas to the Finals during his appearance on The Roommates Show. Cuban explained that the key to their success was building chemistry in the offseason.

“It was like, okay, let’s just take the summer and figure things out,” Cuban shared. “By the time training camp rolled around, they learned how to play together. [Head coach Jason Kidd] did a great job managing two high-level talents, and we were able to make it work.”

Cuban highlighted how the bond between Doncic and Irving positively impacted the rest of the team. “Not only did they figure out how to play off each other, but they elevated everyone around them,” Cuban said. “Guys like PJ Washington, Daniel Gafford, and Dereck Lively all saw improvements. It was special to watch how they lifted the entire squad.”