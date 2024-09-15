NBA News: Legend Dirk Nowitzki makes big compliment to Luka Doncic's Mavericks teammate

NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki had high praise for one of Luka Doncic’s teammates on the Dallas Mavericks.

The Dallas Mavericks had an impressive season, with Luka Doncic leading the team to their first NBA Finals appearance since 2011. Although they fell to the Boston Celtics in the Finals, Jason Kidd’s squad left a strong impression, with several players standing out. One of those players caught the attention of Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki, who had some glowing words of praise.

Nowitzki, during his Dirk Nowitzki Foundation Tennis Classic event, gave a big compliment to rookie Dereck Lively II, comparing him to his 2011 championship teammate, Tyson Chandler.

“He reminded me so much of Tyson early on,” Nowitzki said. “Pushing guys around… For a rookie, that’s not normal, and he’s still so young. The sky’s the limit for him. Mavs fans are gonna have a fun time watching him grow.”

The Mavs selected Lively with the No. 12 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, seeing him as a key piece for the future. But to the front office’s surprise, Lively quickly adapted to the team and played an important role during the Finals.

Dereck Lively II #2 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts during the third quarter against the Boston Celtics in Game Four of the 2024 NBA Finals. Tim Heitman/Getty Images

Mark Cuban reveals how Doncic and Irving led Mavs to the Finals

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban shared insights on the Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving dynamic during an appearance on The Roommates Show, explaining how the duo powered Dallas to the Finals. According to Cuban, their bond was built in the offseason.

“It was like, okay, let’s just take the summer and figure things out,” Cuban said. “By the time training camp rolled around, they had learned how to play together. [Head coach Jason Kidd] did a great job managing two high-level talents, and we were able to make it work.”

Cuban credited their chemistry for lifting the rest of the team. “Not only did they figure out how to play off each other, but they elevated everyone around them,” he added. “Guys like PJ Washington, Daniel Gafford, and Dereck Lively all saw improvements. It was special to watch how they lifted the entire squad.”

Nowitzki’s words of encouragement for Luka Doncic

Nowitzki also appeared on the DLLS Mavs Podcast to encourage Doncic after the tough Finals loss and to reassure him about the future.

“Well, just keep doing what you’re doing. Play your game,” Nowitzki said. “I know it wasn’t the ending you were hoping for, but you’re just getting started—you’re only 25. Sometimes a little disappointment can push you to come back stronger, motivate you to work harder, and become an even better player, if that’s even possible.”

He continued, praising Doncic’s consistency and potential: “Honestly, he just needs to keep doing what he’s doing. He’s an incredible player, playing at the highest level, and he’s MVP caliber every year. Staying healthy and taking care of your body is key—it’s going to be another long season,” Nowitzki concluded.