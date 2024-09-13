NBA News: Mavericks legend delivers strong support message to Luka Doncic after Finals loss

Mavericks Hall of Famer sends a powerful message of encouragement to Luka Doncic following the team's NBA Finals defeat to the Boston Celtics.

The Dallas Mavericks had a remarkable season, with Luka Doncic leading them to their first NBA Finals appearance since 2011, when they famously beat the Miami Heat for the championship. Despite the loss to the Boston Celtics, a Mavs legend and 2011 champion shared a heartfelt message of support for Doncic.

Mavericks icon Dirk Nowitzki appeared on the DLLS Mavs Podcast to encourage Luka after the tough Finals loss and to encourage him to continue the way he is doing.

“Well, just keep doing what he’s doing. Play your game,” Nowitzki said. “I know it wasn’t the ending you were hoping for, but you’re just getting started—you’re only 25. Sometimes a little disappointment can push you to come back stronger, motivate you to work harder, and become an even better player, if that’s even possible.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nowitzki continued, praising Doncic’s consistency and potential: “Honestly, he just needs to keep doing what he’s doing. He’s an incredible player, playing at the highest level, and he’s MVP caliber every year. Staying healthy and taking care of your body is key—it’s going to be another long season,” the German legend concluded.

Dirk Nowitzki of the Dallas Mavericks holds the championship trophy after defeating the Miami Heat .IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Advertisement

Mark Cuban reveals how Doncic, Irving led Mavs to the Finals

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban provided insights on the Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving duo and how their partnership propelled Dallas to the Finals during an appearance on The Roommates Show. According to Cuban, the foundation of their success was built in the offseason.

Advertisement

“It was like, okay, let’s just take the summer and figure things out,” Cuban shared. “By the time training camp rolled around, they learned how to play together. [Head coach Jason Kidd] did a great job managing two high-level talents, and we were able to make it work.”

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Mark Cuban claims Mavericks have different plans than Golden State Warriors for Klay Thompson

Cuban emphasized the impact of Doncic and Irving’s chemistry on the rest of the team. “Not only did they figure out how to play off each other, but they elevated everyone around them,” he said. “Guys like PJ Washington, Daniel Gafford, and Dereck Lively all saw improvements. It was special to watch how they lifted the entire squad.”

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks is greeted by Kyrie Irving #11 as he walks off the court after being injured. Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kyrie Irving gets real about NBA Finals loss

During a recent Twitch stream, the former Brooklyn Nets guard, Kyrien Irving, discussed the Mavericks’ Finals loss to the Celtics and his own performance. “Last year was definitely disappointing from the standpoint of not winning the Finals as a team and coming up short,” Irving admitted. “We got there for a reason. Blood is definitely in the water.”

see also NBA News: Mavs’ HC Jason Kidd reveals how important Kyrie Irving was in Klay Thompson’s signing

Irving also acknowledged that his play in the latter part of the season wasn’t up to his usual standards. “I’m always going to take accountability, and it starts with me,” Irving said during the stream. “I didn’t play my best at all down the stretch, and it’s been eating me alive in a healthy way. I’ve been staying motivated. We’re gonna be back. Just gonna have fun and take it day by day. But losing f— sucks, though.”