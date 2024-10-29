NBA News: Doc Rivers makes something clear about Bucks’ loss against the Celtics

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers addressed his team’s loss in their fourth NBA regular-season game against the reigning champions, the Boston Celtics.

The Milwaukee Bucks suffered another defeat, falling to a 1-3 record in the NBA regular season. While this latest loss came against the defending champion Boston Celtics, head coach Doc Rivers was clear about what this game revealed for his team.

This was the Bucks’ third consecutive loss, but Rivers emphasized that there were clear improvements compared to the team’s previous games against the Nets and Bulls.

“We played two horrible games, and there’s no excuse for that,” Bucks coach Doc Rivers said following Monday’s game. “But it happens. I thought we played relatively well (against the Celtics), but we couldn’t sustain it tonight. But I think our guys like where we’re going.”

The Bucks managed to take a brief 75-72 lead over Boston in the third quarter, but a fourth-quarter 23-7 Celtics run ultimately sealed the game. “I don’t like moral victories, but I just thought that’s what we can be—at least for three quarters,” Rivers added. “I thought we kind of ran out of gas a little bit. Didn’t get a lot of help tonight from our bench, so we extended minutes.”

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket against Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at the TD Garden. Brian Fluharty/Getty Images

Rivers credits Pritchard’s performance in Celtics’ win

After the game, Rivers praised Celtics guard Payton Pritchard, who dropped 28 points, five rebounds, and three assists, going 8-for-12 from beyond the arc.

“[Pritchard is] just tough,” Rivers said, via Celtics reporter Justin Turpin. “He’s that little pest that gets under everybody’s skin and he keeps coming. [He’s] gritty, smart, but [also] talented. He shoots the hell out of the ball and has a knack for stripping guys on rebounds. He’s perfect for that team.”

Antetokounmpo remains confident in the Bucks

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo expressed confidence that the team would turn things around despite the early setbacks. “At the end of the day, we have a great team. I believe we will keep on playing better, learning from our mistakes. Eventually, we are going to start winning games.”

Antetokounmpo also downplayed the team’s record so far. “I don’t think we are far off. I do not care about the record. I care about keeping on building, people being healthy, and getting where we want to get.”

