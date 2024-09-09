NBA News: Hall of Famer picks LeBron James over Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant

Since Michael Jordan’s era, LeBron James has emerged as one of the few players capable of continuing—and in some ways surpassing—Jordan’s legacy. While some argue that Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant deserve a place in that conversation, one Hall of Famer is clear on who he’d pick to build a team from scratch: LeBron James.
In a recent Instagram video, NBA legend Tracy McGrady shared his thoughts when asked which player he’d choose if all were 18 years old—James, Curry, or Durant—as the cornerstone of a franchise.
“Bron, I mean, that’s an obvious choice, LeBron,” McGrady said. “When he (Curry) faced LeBron, LeBron has always been the best player in the series. KD has been the better scorer, but you cannot take anybody over LeBron James in today’s game. He does too much”.
“Now, you might have to change your game because he dominates the ball, but it works for his teams,” McGrady continued. “You’re going to win or at least get there and play for it. I’m going with Bron all day. I love KD, I love Steph. But Bron brings too much and does so much”.
LeBron James faces social media criticism
Entering his 22nd NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James continues to prove doubters wrong. However, there are still some who claim his success is built more on physical dominance than basketball skill.
LeBron didn’t stay quiet. He fired back on Instagram, posting a video of his 2015 playoff highlights with a sarcastic caption: “Pure brute strength and just running people over my whole career! No skill detected.”
LeBron eager to share the court with son Bronny
As LeBron approaches the historic moment of playing alongside his son, Bronny James, the excitement is growing. The Lakers could make NBA history by featuring both father and son on the court at Crypto.com Arena.
In a recent episode of The Shop, LeBron expressed his anticipation for this milestone. “I am so excited for training camp,” LeBron said via X (formerly Twitter). “Having your son work with you is like the greatest thing. I can’t wait for this moment. It’s going to be pretty surreal for me. That might be the first time I sit back and think, ‘this is really cool'”.