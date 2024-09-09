Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Hall of Famer picks LeBron James over Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant

Hall of Famer chooses LeBron James as the top pick to start a franchise over Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena
© Ronald Martinez/Getty ImagesLeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena

By Gianni Taina

Since Michael Jordan’s era, LeBron James has emerged as one of the few players capable of continuing—and in some ways surpassing—Jordan’s legacy. While some argue that Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant deserve a place in that conversation, one Hall of Famer is clear on who he’d pick to build a team from scratch: LeBron James.

In a recent Instagram video, NBA legend Tracy McGrady shared his thoughts when asked which player he’d choose if all were 18 years old—James, Curry, or Durant—as the cornerstone of a franchise.

“Bron, I mean, that’s an obvious choice, LeBron,” McGrady said. “When he (Curry) faced LeBron, LeBron has always been the best player in the series. KD has been the better scorer, but you cannot take anybody over LeBron James in today’s game. He does too much”.

Advertisement

“Now, you might have to change your game because he dominates the ball, but it works for his teams,” McGrady continued. “You’re going to win or at least get there and play for it. I’m going with Bron all day. I love KD, I love Steph. But Bron brings too much and does so much”.

Forward LeBron James #6 of the Miami Heat takes on giard Tracy McGrady #1of the Detroit Pistons. Marc Serota/Getty Images

Forward LeBron James #6 of the Miami Heat takes on giard Tracy McGrady #1of the Detroit Pistons. Marc Serota/Getty Images

Advertisement

LeBron James faces social media criticism

Entering his 22nd NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James continues to prove doubters wrong. However, there are still some who claim his success is built more on physical dominance than basketball skill.

NBA News: JJ Redick makes something clear over LeBron James, Anthony Davis ahead of Lakers new season

see also

NBA News: JJ Redick makes something clear over LeBron James, Anthony Davis ahead of Lakers new season

LeBron didn’t stay quiet. He fired back on Instagram, posting a video of his 2015 playoff highlights with a sarcastic caption: “Pure brute strength and just running people over my whole career! No skill detected.”

Advertisement
LeBron James’ instragam account

LeBron James’ instragam account

LeBron eager to share the court with son Bronny

As LeBron approaches the historic moment of playing alongside his son, Bronny James, the excitement is growing. The Lakers could make NBA history by featuring both father and son on the court at Crypto.com Arena.

Advertisement
NBA News: Stephen Curry confirms if he wants to play with LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers

see also

NBA News: Stephen Curry confirms if he wants to play with LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers

In a recent episode of The Shop, LeBron expressed his anticipation for this milestone. “I am so excited for training camp,” LeBron said via X (formerly Twitter). “Having your son work with you is like the greatest thing. I can’t wait for this moment. It’s going to be pretty surreal for me. That might be the first time I sit back and think, ‘this is really cool'”.

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Super Bowl champions with Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs joins Deshaun Watson’s Browns
NFL

NFL News: Super Bowl champions with Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs joins Deshaun Watson’s Browns

NFL News: Joe Mixon throws shade at Joe Burrow, Bengals after great debut with CJ Stroud, Texans
NFL

NFL News: Joe Mixon throws shade at Joe Burrow, Bengals after great debut with CJ Stroud, Texans

Real Madrid, Man United and PSG reportedly tried to get Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate
Soccer

Real Madrid, Man United and PSG reportedly tried to get Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate

Caleb Williams may lose a vital Bears teammate for several games
NFL

Caleb Williams may lose a vital Bears teammate for several games

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo