Jimmy Butler is without any doubt one of the most fascinating players in the league. When it comes to the most crucial moments, the Miami Heat star steps up in ways that only a handful of NBA legends did.

Even though we’ve already seen him shine in the playoffs before, this year he looks particularly determined to make his team succeed. Butler had his foot on the gas from the get-go in this postseason and now his team is just a few wins away from the ring.

To bring the best of himself in the most challenging situations it takes more than mental strength and talent. As Butler noted after Game 2 against the Celtics, being challenged by opponents lits a fire on him.

Jimmy Butler says trash talking turns up his game

“Yes, it did,” Butler said when asked whether his beef with Grant Williams influenced his great production in the fourth quarter, via ESPN. “But that’s just competition at its finest. He hit a big shot, started talking to me. I like that. I’m all for that. It makes me key in a lot more. It pushes that will that I have to win a lot more. It makes me smile. It does.

“When people talk to me, I’m like, OK, I know I’m a decent player, if you want to talk to me out of everybody that you can talk to. But it’s just competition. I do respect him, though. He’s a big part of what they try to do. He switches. He can shoot the ball. I just don’t know if I’m the best person to talk to.“

Butler is clearly one of those players you don’t want to provoke. Grant Williams tried to play mind games with him, but as we’ve seen, it backfired. Far from making Butler struggle, it helped him get the win for the Heat.