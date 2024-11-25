NBA News: Heat star Jimmy Butler reveals the player who reminds him of his early years in the league

With another win under their belt, the Miami Heat are regaining their momentum, thanks in part to the return of Jimmy Butler. After the game, Butler shared a reflection on a teammate who reminded him of his own journey in the league.

As the NBA regular season progresses, the Miami Heat continue to establish themselves as a formidable team. Despite some early struggles during games without their star, Jimmy Butler, the Heat have regained their momentum. Their victory over the Dallas Mavericks brought back memories for Butler of his early days in the league, sparked by the play of one of his teammates.

With Sunday’s win, the Heat have solidified their position as strong contenders this season. Despite mixed results earlier on, the combination of Butler’s veteran leadership and the energy of the team’s younger players has created a strong synergy under head coach Erik Spoelstra.

One standout player this season is Tyler Herro. The young guard played a pivotal role in the Heat’s triumph over the Mavericks. Butler praised Herro’s all-around game, saying: “He just does everything. He can shoot the ball, he can handle it, he can finish, he can guard.”

Expounding on Herro’s development, Butler highlighted why the young star reminds him of his own early years: “I think as the game continuously slows down for him, he’s just going to get more and more comfortable and better. It’s really going to be hard for Spo [Erik Spoelstra] to take him off the floor.”

Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat reacts to a three point basket late in regulation to tie the game against the Detroit Pistons with Terry Rozier #2 and Duncan Robinson #55 in the first round of the Emirates NBA Cup at Little Caesars Arena on November 12, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

Butler continued his praise: “I like the way that I always see him in early and leaving late. Honestly, he reminds me of myself whenever I was younger in this league. He could probably shoot the ball a lot better than I could, though.”

Herro’s impressive stats this season

Tyler Herro’s performance against the Mavericks was another testament to his growth this season. He recorded 18 points, 10 defensive rebounds, one steal, and five assists, shooting 8-for-25 from the field. As the season unfolds, Herro has become increasingly consistent in his play.

Now in his sixth NBA season, Herro is matching some of his career-best numbers. Averaging 34.4 minutes and 23.8 points per game, he’s become an integral part of Spoelstra’s game plan. This season, Herro has converted 115 of his 245 field goal attempts, 58 of 136 three-pointers, and 45 of 52 free throws, amassing a total of 333 points.

Butler’s sixth year: A career milestone

Reflecting on Butler’s sixth year in the league provides context to his role as a mentor. By that point in his career, he had already established himself as one of the league’s premier players. He averaged 38 minutes per game—more than any other player in the NBA at the time—and earned the Most Improved Player award for the 2014-2015 season.

Statistically, Butler’s sixth season with the Chicago Bulls was one of his best. He appeared in 76 games, converting 570 of 1,252 field goal attempts, 91 of 248 three-pointers, and 585 of 676 free throws, totaling an impressive 1,816 points. These remain some of the best numbers of his career.