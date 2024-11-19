From the Lakers of 1972 to the Warriors of 2016, these winning streaks not only set records but also captured the magic of the NBA. Which team will have the courage to break them? Check out the longest winning streaks in history.

When discussing the longest winning streaks in NBA history, we delve not only into remarkable sporting achievements but also revisit moments that defined eras and reshaped the narrative of what it means to dominate professional basketball.

These feats, led by legendary teams like the 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers with their iconic 33-game winning streak, symbolize not just skill but also consistency and resilience at the highest level of competition.

Whether it’s the explosiveness of the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors, who redefined modern basketball, or the cohesion of the 2012-13 Miami Heat, these records fuel endless debates about which team stands as the greatest of all time.

These streaks highlight how teams masterfully combined talent, strategy, and a winning mindset to dominate their rivals night after night. But, can today’s teams achieve such greatness?

What is the Longest winning streak in NBA history?

The longest winning streak in NBA history belongs to the Los Angeles Lakers, who achieved an impressive record of 33 consecutive victories during the 1971-72 season under coach Bill Sharman‘s leadership.

The 1971-72 Lakers amassed the longest winning streak in NBA history. (Source: NBA)

These are significant as they showcase the highest level of performance in a fiercely competitive league. Beyond the numbers, they capture iconic moments that continue to inspire comparisons and debates about the greatest teams in basketball history.

Top 10 longest winning streaks in NBA history

Rank Team Streak Lenght Year(s) Key Players 1 Los Angeles Lakers 33 games 1971-72 Jerry West, Wilt Chamberlain 2 Golden State Warriors 28 games 2015-16 Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson 3 Miami Heat 27 games 2012-13 LeBron James, Dwyane Wane, Chris Bosh 4 Houston Rockets 22 games 2007-08 Tracy McGrady, Yao Ming 5 Washington Capitols 20 games 1948-49 Bones McFinney, Fred Scolari 6 Milwaukee Bucks 20 games 1970-71 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Oscar Robertson 7 Los Angeles Lakers 19 games 1999-00 Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant 8 Boston Celtics 19 games 2008-09 Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen 9 San Antonio Spurs 19 games 2013-14 Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginóbili 10 Atlanta Hawks 19 games 2014-15 Al Horford, Paul Millsap

Breaking down the Top 3 longest streaks in NBA history

Los Angeles Lakers (33 games, 1971-72)

The Lakers’ 33-game winning streak stands as the longest in NBA history, achieved through a combination of coaching innovation and star power. Under Bill Sharman, the team adopted a fast-paced offense led by Wilt Chamberlain, Jerry West and Gail Goodrich. This streak culminated in an NBA championship and showcased a perfect blend of talent and discipline, redefining dominance in the league.

Golden State Warriors (28 games, 2015-16)

The Warriors, led by Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson —dubbed the “Splash Brothers”—revolutionized basketball with their focus on three-point shooting. This streak, bridging two seasons, was part of their historic 73-9 campaign, exemplifying modern basketball’s evolution towards spacing and perimeter play.

Miami Heat (27 games, 2012-13)

Fueled by their “Big Three” of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, the Heat’s streak reflected the power of teamwork and star synergy. With a balanced offense and staunch defense, Miami secured its dominance en route to a championship, further solidifying its place among all-time great teams.

Honorable mentions: Teams that completed the Top 10

Houston Rockets (22 games, 2007-08) – Led by Tracy McGrady and Yao Ming, the Rockets embarked on an unexpected 22-game win streak. The team was initially struggling at 24-20 before this run. Despite losing Ming midway through the streak, the Rockets maintained their momentum, beating both playoff-caliber teams and underperforming ones. This streak helped them rise from the 10th seed to a tie for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference​.

Washington Capitols (20 games, 1948-49) – The Capitols were powered by Bones McKinney and Fred Scolari during a dominant stretch in the inaugural NBA season. Their remarkable streak occurred in the early years of the league, contributing significantly to their successful season.

Milwaukee Bucks (20 games, 1970-71) – With Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson, this Bucks team was one of the most powerful in NBA history. Their dominance throughout the season, including the 20-game win streak, led them to an NBA Championship that year.

Los Angeles Lakers (19 games, 1999-00) – The Lakers, with Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant, went on a 19-game win streak en route to winning the NBA title. This streak was a precursor to their dominance in the early 2000s, showcasing their defensive prowess and offensive firepower.

Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal. (Source: @Lakers)

Boston Celtics (19 games, 2008-09) – The Celtics, featuring the “Big Three” of Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen, reached this streak during their 2008-09 season. This defensive powerhouse was one of the most balanced teams, with their win streak boosting them to the top of the Eastern Conference.

San Antonio Spurs (19 games, 2013-14) – The Spurs, led by Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginóbili, put together a 19-game win streak during their 2013-14 campaign. This streak was part of their remarkable run that ended in an NBA Championship, with their team-oriented style and sharp ball movement.

Atlanta Hawks (19 games, 2014-15) – The Hawks, with Al Horford and Paul Millsap, surprised many with a 19-game streak in the 2014-15 season. The team’s unselfish play and balance on both ends of the floor helped them achieve their best regular-season record in franchise history​.

Could a new record be set in the modern NBA?

Breaking the longest winning streaks in NBA history in the modern era seems unlikely, mainly due to several factors inherent in today’s game. Firstly, load management has become a key strategy. Teams sometimes rest their star players to prevent fatigue and reduce injury risk throughout the 82-game season.

Players like Kawhi Leonard are often given time off for recovery, meaning teams are not consistently fielding their best lineups. Additionally, the competition level in the modern NBA is much higher, with many teams having all-star-caliber players and advanced game planning.

This increased parity makes long streaks more challenging , as it’s harder to dominate opponents night after night. Moreover, the modern style of play, which prioritizes three-point shooting and fast-paced games, can lead to greater unpredictability in outcomes.

While a new streak is possible, it would require exceptional depth, resilience and star talent aligned perfectly throughout an entire season. However, the realities of modern basketball make surpassing records like the Lakers’ 33-game streak increasingly unlikely.

What makes long winning streaks so difficult in the NBA?

Long winning streaks in the NBA are incredibly difficult due to the combination of physical and mental challenges that come with a grueling 82-game season. Teams face constant fatigue, travel and the risk of injuries, which can derail even the most talented squads.

Gail Goodrich (Source: NBA)

The depth of the roster becomes crucial—teams with strong bench players can weather injuries to stars, but many rely too heavily on their top talent. Load management also plays a role, as strategic rest periods are essential for player longevity, often limiting the consistency needed for a long streak.