NBA News: 76ers' Joel Embiid names league’s best player and it’s not LeBron James nor Curry

Philadelphia 76ers MVP Joel Embiid revealed after a loss to the Miami Heat who he believes is the best player in the NBA right now—and surprisingly, it’s neither LeBron James nor Stephen Curry.

The Philadelphia 76ers have struggled to recapture last season’s form, with their latest setback coming in a 107-89 loss to the Miami Heat. After the game, Joel Embiid didn’t hold back in praising Jimmy Butler, calling him the best player in the NBA right now, surpassing even basketball icons like LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

“I mean, Jimmy is Jimmy. He does everything,” Embiid said about Butler, via Brady Hawk of Five Reasons Sports. “Scoring, passing the ball. Commanding while being on the floor. Both sides of the floor. One of the best players in the league. Probably top five. Probably the best, actually. Best player in the league. He’s hard. He’s hard to guard. You know, it takes the whole team.”

The Heat were eager to have Butler back after he missed four games with an ankle injury sustained against the Denver Nuggets. In his first game back, Butler delivered a dominant performance, recording a double–double with 30 points and 10 rebounds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Butler’s impact went beyond scoring. He also contributed 5 assists and showcased remarkable efficiency, shooting 8-of-12 from the field, nailing his only three-point attempt, and going a perfect 13-of-13 from the free-throw line.

Advertisement

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat controls the ball ahead of Caleb Martin #16 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at Kaseya Center. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Butler reflects on his comeback

After the Heat’s impressive win, Butler spoke about how he felt returning to action after a four-game absence. “I feel great right now, a little tired, a little out of shape maybe, but I got a couple days to get back into that,” Butler said. “I’m glad I get to hoop again and compete with my guys.”

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Jimmy Butler appears to mock Sixers player after big win with Heat

He also praised teammate Tyler Herro for stepping up in his absence. “This guy right here (Herro) has been holding it down for us these first couple of games,” Butler added. “And I just want to be there to help, you know, make it easy for him a little bit. And I think we are always trying to get into a rhythm and win a couple in a row.”

Erik Spoelstra on Butler’s leadership and free-throw mastery

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra highlighted Butler’s ability to draw fouls and convert at the free-throw line, emphasizing its importance in the team’s offensive strategy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“When Jimmy feels good physically and fresh, he’s going to get to the free-throw line,” Spoelstra said. “He’s going to create collisions, he’s not flopping. He’s putting his head down and he’s creating some action. But he’s also able to do it with the poise and savviness and experience to make the right play. He did that a bunch of times, where he got in there and found open shooters.”