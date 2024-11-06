NBA News: Interim coach shares conversation with Spurs' Gregg Popovich following health concerns

Renowned San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is temporarily out of action due to a health issue. The team has entrusted Mitch Johnson to take the reins on an interim basis for the current NBA season.

Gregg Popovich has been a central figure in Spurs history, leading the team to multiple NBA championships. His notable absence raises questions about the franchise’s outlook this season.

“He’ll be OK, and we can’t wait to have him back,” Johnson said, per Michael C. Wright of ESPN. “Obviously, the circumstances are unique, but as much continuity and familiarity as we can have is what we’re looking for. That’s what we know Pop would want. He told us to keep things going. We’ve talked, and nothing changes,” Johnson added.

“This has happened a few times. My role is different now. I’ve coached summer league before, been behind the bench, and worked in the G League. All those experiences help the organization. This is just another opportunity in a different role to hopefully help the team win,” Johnson added about his role as interim coach.

Head Coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs talks with his team during a timeout during the second half of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on October 30, 2024 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The Thunder defeated the Spurs 105-93. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Popovich’s legacy and the future of the Spurs

Despite the uncertainty, the Spurs are committed to maintaining continuity and staying competitive. As interim coach, Johnson’s task is to keep the team on track and ensure a strong performance in Popovich’s absence.

Spurs’ priority

Popovich’s health remains the top priority, and everyone in the organization hopes for his speedy recovery and return to the team. His experience and leadership are crucial to the Spurs’ success this NBA season.

