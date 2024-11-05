NBA News: Warriors' Draymond Green gives strong recognition to Jordan Poole’s growth with the Wizards

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors has acknowledged Jordan Poole's progress in his new role with the Washington Wizards in the NBA.

Despite the controversial split between the two players, Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors has praised Jordan Poole‘s performance this NBA season with the Washington Wizards.

Jordan Poole has found a new home in Washington, where he has been given the opportunity to lead the team’s offense. He has improved his shooting efficiency and shown a greater ability to create opportunities for his teammates.

The rivalry between Green and Poole is evident, but it hasn’t stopped Green from recognizing his former teammate’s talent and progress. Both players have put the past behind them and are focused on their respective teams.

Draymond Green highlighted the maturity and improved ball handling that the young shooting guard has displayed. “He’s playing a lot better. His shot selection… you come to a new situation, and as a competitor, you want to show everything. I think last year he was pressing. He wanted it so bad. He’s settling in. Last year were bad shots, but he wanted it so bad,” Green said, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

ordan Poole #13 of the Washington Wizards drives to the basket against Gary Payton II #0 of the Golden State Warriors during the second half at Capital One Arena on November 04, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Warriors move on

Meanwhile, the Warriors continue their strong start to the season. With Stephen Curry back, the team has regained its offensive power and has become one of the title favorites.

Green has been a key player in the Warriors’ success. His leadership, defense, and playmaking ability have been fundamental for the team. Additionally, he has surprised many with his improved three-point shooting.

What’s next for the Warriors in the NBA?

The next challenge for the Warriors in the NBA will be against the Boston Celtics, where it is expected that Stephen Curry will have more minutes on the court following his recent return from injury.