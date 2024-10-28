NBA News: Stephen Curry’s ankle injury, expert reveals length of time he could miss

The Golden State Warriors superstar left the court in the third quarter of a 112-104 defeat to the LA Clippers. The severity of Curry’s injury has yet to be released, but an expert stated that his injury could keep him out for about two months.

It wasn’t the sight fans of the NBA or Golden State Warriors wanted to see, but Stephen Curry was forced out of the third quarter in a 112-104 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Curry injured his left ankle but still tried to return, to no avail, and went straight to the locker room to have the ankle attended to.

The defeat moves the Warriors to 2-1 in the new NBA season. Steve Kerr’s men had begun their campaign with massive wins over the Trail Blazers and Jazz. Even going down with an injury, Curry still had 18 points in the game.

While no official word has been given on the length of Curry’s injury, Dr. Evan Jeffries, a Doctor of Physical Therapy and Sports Injury Analyst, gave his verdict on the left ankle injury. Jeffries reviewed, “Looks like an inversion (lateral) ankle sprain for Stephen Curry. The positive note is he still wears the Zamst ankle braces, which should lessen the severity of the sprain. Timeline of healing: Grade I: 1-2 weeks, Grade II: 4-6 weeks.”

How Many Games Will Stephen Curry Miss with the Golden State Warriors?

In a worst-case scenario, Curry would miss about two months’ worth of games, which includes: home games against the Pelicans (twice), away games against the Rockets, Wizards, Celtics, Cavaliers, and Thunder.

Then, Curry would most likely miss the start of the NBA Cup and potentially 14 more games during that two-month period, with a return date on December 28th, ironically against the Clippers.

If Curry returns in a two week period, he’d be back in time for the start of the NBA Cup. Confirmation on the length of the injury will be provided by the Golden State Warriors in the coming days.

