The 2024 playoffs are just around the corner, and while the Dallas Cowboys still have a slim chance of advancing, Micah Parsons has made a bold decision, prioritizing his personal desires over the team’s needs with a tough statement.

It has been a challenging season for the Cowboys. Initially, the NFC East team was considered a Super Bowl contender for the 2024 season, but the reality has been far from that expectation.

Injuries and poor performances have hindered the team’s competitiveness. Now, they are on the verge of elimination, but there remains a faint hope they can still advance to the next round.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Micah Parsons makes shocking statement about the Cowboys’ playoff chances

The 2024 season has been full of hurdles for the Cowboys. Many analysts had them pegged as contenders after assembling a roster full of stars.

see also NFL teams missing the most family time at Christmas

Unfortunately, Dallas has fallen far short of those expectations. While injuries have certainly played a role, the team’s overall performance has been disappointing.

Advertisement

Currently, the Cowboys sit at a 6-8 record. According to NFL Media, they have less than a 1% chance of making the playoffs, but they are not yet fully eliminated.

Advertisement

The Cowboys need a series of results to keep their playoff hopes alive. One key factor is the Eagles defeating the Commanders in Week 16. However, Micah Parsons has made it clear that he would rather face elimination than rely on Philadelphia for help in advancing.

Advertisement

Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 05, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“At this point, it’s f*** Philly, now,” Parsons told reporters on Thursday, via Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of All City DLLS. “Even if we got eliminated, like, I gotta crush Philly. F*** them. I hate them now. I be seeing them just talking so much on socials. I don’t know, my Twitter page got consumed by Philly [fans]. Man, ugh. They say don’t look forward to some things but I’m excited about the matchup [next week], too.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

What do the Cowboys need to advance to the 2024 playoffs?

As mentioned earlier, the Cowboys still have a very slim chance of making the 2024 playoffs. While their chances are low, hope still lingers for the Lone Star franchise.

see also NFL News: Micah Parsons confirms how much money he will ask Jerry Jones and Cowboys for a contract extension

Dallas needs the Eagles to defeat the Commanders in Week 16 and must win out for the remainder of their games. If Washington wins against Philadelphia, the Cowboys’ season will be over.

Advertisement

SurveyWill the Cowboys make it to the 2024 playoffs? Will the Cowboys make it to the 2024 playoffs? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE